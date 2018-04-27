Round Levels and EW Trade System

This is an indicator of "round levels" with a trading system module based on market scenarios near psychologically significant "market prices". Visualizing the SL/TP levels and modeling deals when they interact with OHLC prices, the module collects statistics for the specified period and plots the "profitability curve" on its basis, which allows controlling the expected profitability of trading signals.


Trading system

The algorithm is based on the trading system The Elementary, Watson! (EW) for GBPUSD H1, developed by Yuri Lozgovtsev, lecturer at International Academy of Investments and Trading. The rules of the system are based on 3 typical market scenarios: Rebound, Breakout, Pullback (screenshot #1).

Notation:

  • System - trading system.
  • Price - Close price of the period/bar.
  • Level - "round level".
  • Order - pending order.
  • Position - open position.

Each Level is characterized by the Low and High ranges, which define the boundaries where the price consolidates most often before one of the scenarios takes place.

  1. If the Price reaches the Level, falls within the Smaller range and can not break the Higher range, the System expects the Rebound scenario and places a stop order for a rebound (screenshot #3).
  2. If the Price reaches the Level and not only falls within the Smaller range, but also breaks through the Higher range, the System expects the Breakout or Pullback scenario or its continuation and places a stop order for a breakout (screenshot #2) or for a rebound at a mirrored retest level (screenshot #4).
  3. If the Order expiration time is reached, and a Position was not opened, the System deletes the Order and starts waiting for a new valid signal.
  4. If a Position is open, then only its further management is performed, other signals of the System are ignored.
  5. If the Position has been open for a long time, but no scenarios are developing on the market and the waiting limit is reached (the Open-Position Limiting-Period parameter), the System moves SL/TP of the Position to the entry price to close the Position at breakeven/parity.

Take profit and stop loss parameters are almost always linked to the range boundaries of the adjacent Levels (screenshots #9,10).


Indicator Parameters

Most parameters have an intuitive name, and their purpose does not require explanation. The most important ones are presented below:

Round levels (see screenshot #7)
  • Round Step - step between the levels
  • Radius of Smaller-Range - radius of the Smaller range
  • Radius of Bigger-Range - radius of the Higher range

Dates

  • Initial Date - start date of the test
  • Last Date - end date of the test
  • Navigate chart? - enable/disable shifting the chart to Initial Date or to Last Date

Order (see screenshot #8)

  • Pending Order Level - offset for execution of the Order
  • Order's Prohibition Area level - indent, distance where the algorithm is not allowed to place Orders
  • Order Expiration Period - Order expiration

Stop loss (see screenshot #9)

  • STOPLOSS METHOD: - drop-down list of methods
  • Fixed SL-Level - parameter for the "Fixed SL" method
  • Constant space between opposite Bigger-Range border and SL-Level - parameter of the method "Fixed SL offset from the boundary of the Higher range"
  • Period for iATR() for the distance calculated by volatility - period of the iATR() indicator for the method "SL based on the volatility indicator iATR()"
  • Multiplier for iATR(Period) - multiplier for the iATR(Period) indicator

Take profit (see screenshot #10)

  • TAKEPROFIT METHOD: - drop-down list of methods
  • Any added distance to the next Round-Level - parameter of the method "Any added distance to the price of the next round level"

Position management

  • Trailing-Activation Level - algorithmic trailing activation level
  • Trailing-Stop Level
  • Open-Position Limiting-Period - limit of waiting for a scenario development to set the parity (breakeven) for Position
Inversion mode (see screenshot #12)
  • Inverse direction of all deals? - enable/disable the inversion of "deals"


Recommendations

  • Account with a fixed spread;
  • downloaded history for M1 and the working timeframe;
  • elimination of working with huge spreads.


Warning

The indicator does not contain money management algorithms. Statistics (excluding swaps) is calculated in points. Due to this, the results are close to the fixed lot method.

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TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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