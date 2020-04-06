Bison is a counter-trend strategy that analyzes periods of oversold and overbought financial instruments. When these periods are in abnormal states, Bison uses them to profit.

In his work, Bison uses 3 modes of opening orders:

1. Multi - a mode in which 2 opposite orders are opened simultaneously;

2. Reverse - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction;

3. Support - Mode of operation of support orders.

All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.

Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #1-3.

Key Advantages

A constructor of unique strategies;

No need to close the robot during news releases;

It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.

Working parameters

Currency pairs : EUR/USD , GBP/USD, JPY/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF ;

: EUR/USD ; Leverage: >200;

>200; Timeframe : any (default parameters are optimized for H1);

: any (default parameters are optimized for H1); Broker: any;

Account: any.

General Trading Settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style ( if set to zero, ATR values are used );

- take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style ( ); StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style ( if set to zero, ATR values are used ).

- stop loss value, depending on the trading style ( ). Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;

- maximum allowable spread; Slip - maximum allowed slippage.

- maximum allowed slippage. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;

- unique number of positions opened by the EA; Set name - Set name;

- Set name; Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser.

MODE SYSTEM SETTINGS

Start Multi System, Start Reverse System or Start trading for support orders: 1. activation of a multi system in which, simultaneously, 2 opposite orders are opened; 2. activation of the reverse system in which, immediately after the order is closed by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 3. activation of support orders. REVERSE SYSTEM SETTINGS

Use Time Break - enable / disable the filter of the time pause between orders;

- enable / disable the filter of the time pause between orders; Last order before Time Break - order number after which a time pause is activated;

- order number after which a time pause is activated; Maximum Time Break (hour) - the number of hours of the temporary pause;

- the number of hours of the temporary pause; LotExponent in Reverse System - lot exponent for orders of the reverse system.

SUPPORT ORDERS SETTINGS

Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;

- the maximum number of open support orders; LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;

- lot exponent for support orders; Use filter for minimum distance - use a filter to open support orders;

use a filter to open support orders; Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero; Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.

- enable/disable limitation of losses by equity. Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

TRAILING STOP LOSS