Bison
- Andrey Kolmogorov
Bison is a counter-trend strategy that analyzes periods of oversold and overbought financial instruments. When these periods are in abnormal states, Bison uses them to profit.
In his work, Bison uses 3 modes of opening orders:
1. Multi - a mode in which 2 opposite orders are opened simultaneously;
2. Reverse - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction;
3. Support - Mode of operation of support orders.
All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.
Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #1-3.
Key Advantages
- A constructor of unique strategies;
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.
Working parameters
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF;
- Leverage: >200;
- Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for H1);
- Broker: any;
- Account: any.
General Trading Settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
- Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
- Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
- Set name - Set name;
- Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser.
MODE SYSTEM SETTINGS
- Start Multi System, Start Reverse System or Start trading for support orders: 1. activation of a multi system in which, simultaneously, 2 opposite orders are opened; 2. activation of the reverse system in which, immediately after the order is closed by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 3. activation of support orders.
REVERSE SYSTEM SETTINGS
- Use Time Break - enable / disable the filter of the time pause between orders;
- Last order before Time Break - order number after which a time pause is activated;
- Maximum Time Break (hour) - the number of hours of the temporary pause;
- LotExponent in Reverse System - lot exponent for orders of the reverse system.
- Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
- LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
- Use filter for minimum distance - use a filter to open support orders;
- Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
TRAILING STOP LOSS
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.