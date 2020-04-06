Bison

Bison is a counter-trend strategy that analyzes periods of oversold and overbought financial instruments. When these periods are in abnormal states, Bison uses them to profit.

In his work, Bison uses 3 modes of opening orders:

1. Multi - a mode in which 2 opposite orders are opened simultaneously;

2. Reverse - a mode in which, immediately after closing an order by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction;

3. Support - Mode of operation of support orders.

All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss.

Sets are in the "Comments" section comments #1-3.

Key Advantages

  • A constructor of unique strategies;
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes.

Working parameters

  • Currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY/USD,  AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF;
  • Leverage: >200;
  • Timeframe: any (default parameters are optimized for H1);
  • Broker: any;
  • Account: any.

General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style (if set to zero, ATR values are used).
  • Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA;
  • Set name - Set name;
  • Comment for order - a unique comment on open positions by an adviser.

MODE SYSTEM SETTINGS 

  • Start Multi System, Start Reverse System or  Start trading for support orders: 1. activation of a multi system in which, simultaneously, 2 opposite orders are opened; 2. activation of the reverse system in which, immediately after the order is closed by Stop Loss, a new order is opened in the opposite direction; 3. activation of support orders.

REVERSE SYSTEM SETTINGS 

  • Use Time Break - enable / disable the filter of the time pause between orders;
  • Last order before Time Break - order number after which a time pause is activated;
  • Maximum Time Break (hour) - the number of hours of the temporary pause;
  • LotExponent in Reverse System - lot exponent for orders of the reverse system.
SUPPORT ORDERS SETTINGS 
  • Maximum support orders - the maximum number of open support orders;
  • LotExponent in support orders - lot exponent for support orders;
  • Use filter for minimum distance use a filter to open support orders;
  • Minimum distance between support orders - the minimum distance between support orders.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

TRAILING STOP LOSS

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger  Trailing Stop;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop Level II - the range of the price movement in points from Fixed trailing size to the triggering of Trailing Stop Level 2.
