Indicator Candle Direction
- Indicators
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Veridiana Adorno KendrickI firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple indicator that supports decision makers.
You will have the candles directions for different timeframes on your screen.
That will allowed you to be one more scenario to analyze before you open your orders.
In case you would like to have more details, just let me know.. so we can add it to the chart.
Multicurrency that in inform you the directions for multi-timeframes!