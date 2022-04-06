Indicator Candle Direction

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Simple indicator that supports decision makers.

You will have the candles directions for different timeframes on your screen.

That will allowed you to be one more scenario to analyze before you open your orders.

In case you would like to have more details, just let me know.. so we can add it to the chart.

Multicurrency that in inform you the directions for multi-timeframes!


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Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
D1 Free Fibo Channels with support and resistences... Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!
FREE
EForex Show your Trades
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
FREE
EForex Market Flow Moving Average Trend
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
FREE
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
VWap Bands EForex
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Indicators
VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands. There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume. Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.
News Feed EForex
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Experts
Newsfeed EA– Live Forex News Events In Your MT4 It is the best for trading the forex news releases. It is a handy tool that gives you information about major economic events from all over the world in your charts. Trading The Forex News with Newsfeed Central Bank Rate Decision, GDP, CPI, Unemployment Rate, FOMC Meetings and more Forex trading is not just about technical indicators, candlestick patterns and support and resistance lines! There are many economic, social and political forces that i
CopyTrade MT4
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Experts
Place Forex trades in different Metatrader accounts at the same time with Local Trade Copier software. Become a private and independent account manager! CopyTrade System will allowed you to managment account as Profissional... Open two separate metatrader accounts, place same EA in experts folder... Reboot MT4 platforms, place EA Master on one Platform, and EA Slave on another platform. How to use:  - Place manual trades on Master account, they will be copied on Slave account.    If deal w
EForex EA Winner
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Experts
A really simple strategy for be trading using M15 for EURUSD. Really impressive results...  you just need to care your risk managment according to your account balance. Just one order at once...  We suggest London and US opening hours. As you will see we are using GMT-3 for our operations... and a little volume and price action with Average True Range indicator in order to make decisions. Any additional question, just let me know.
EForex Trend
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Indicators
An indicator for you follow the trend. We are providing a group of indicators that can support you decisions... At this one you are having access to the trend indicator. Please review the others indicators for trend availables... That you give you the ability to understand the market flow and also you will be developing your pacience...   Trend the market as professional... We are using the Average True Range Indicator! Hope you enjoy. 
Eforex Trend Candle
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Indicators
An indicator for you follow the trend candles. We are providing a group of indicators that can support your decisions... At this one you are having access to the candle trend indicator. Please review the others indicators for trend availables... That you give you the ability to understand the market flow and also you will be developing your pacience...   Trend the market as professional... We are using the Average True Range Indicator! Hope you enjoy.
EForex Moving Average Signals
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Arrows Buy Sell ATR
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Signal Scalping Reversal Patterns
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Fibo Indicator System
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex High Low Period
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex MacD Trend Detector
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Camarilla
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
EForex Entry Points and Targets
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use t
EForex Scalping Williams Percent Range
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Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
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