Trend Advanced
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 9 March 2024
- Activations: 5
A new trend determination algorithm has been developed for this indicator. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator’s operation is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placing it on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the screen to the trader. You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator for example for training a neural network or other similar calculations!