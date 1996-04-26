Purpose Trend - analyzes the current trend gives an excellent understanding of which direction the market is aimed at, at what point it should be expected in the near future.





Unfortunately, most of the popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's conditions, when the market is far from stable price movement, it is almost impossible to build a strategy without using trend indicators. However, it is rather foolish to believe that a trend is something abstract, because every trader should have a clear understanding behind this concept that a trend is primarily a disturbed balance between buyers and sellers.





Therefore, the key task in analyzing the market and the prospects for its movement is not just identifying a trend, but also a deeper assessment of the actions of absolutely two different categories of traders, namely sellers and buyers.