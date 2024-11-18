Forecast Scanner

This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology.

Link to the FREE version of the Forecast System --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site



The scanner scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals.

With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades.

The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications.

The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System.

Please contact me by private message.

I do not recommend strategy testing of the tool because of the massive calculations that are being performed.

The loading of the chart takes a few seconds more than normaly.

Do not hesitate to contact me for any question you might have.

Happy Trading to You. Best regards, Peter

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Signal Statistics

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Wed 13/08/2025 - TP1 - 170 pips