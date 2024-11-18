Forecast Scanner

This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology.

Link to the FREE version of the Forecast System --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site

The scanner scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals.

With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades.

The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications.

The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System.

Please contact me by private message.

I do not recommend strategy testing of the tool because of the massive calculations that are being performed.

The loading of the chart takes a few seconds more than normaly.

Do not hesitate to contact me for any question you might have.

Happy Trading to You. Best regards, Peter

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Signal Statistics

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Wed 13/08/2025 - TP1 - 170 pips

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Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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