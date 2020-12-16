NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor.





The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator.





NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit rollback or loss of the deposit.





Features:





• The advisor has an integrated adaptability function, which allows it to be configured for any currency pair and any timeframe.





• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.





• The advisor can work on any leverage.





Manufacturer's recommendations





• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.