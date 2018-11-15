Day Channel
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 November 2018
- Activations: 5
Day Channel
The indicator draws a channel built on the extremum levels of bars from the older period set in the settings, and also displays the level of closing prices. For the indicator to work correctly, the current period for which the indicator will be set must be less than the specified period in the indicator settings.
Description of indicator settings:
- TimeFrame - selection of a period for plotting indicator levels. By default, the daily chart period is set.
- LevelClose - enable or disable the display of the close price level of the older period.
- Bar_Limit - restriction of the indicator display on a specified number of bars; if = 0, it is displayed on all available bars.
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