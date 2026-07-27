Dashboard Statistics

Trading Dashboard FULL - Real-Time Performance & Analytics Calendar

Trading Dashboard FULL is an advanced, interactive visual analytics tool for (MT5). Designed for serious traders, prop firm challenge takers, and portfolio managers, this indicator converts your raw trading history into a clear, comprehensive monthly calendar and real-time statistics dashboard right on your main chart window.

No more switching between account tabs or downloading report files to analyze your trading performance. Track your daily pnl, drawdowns, lot volume, and key statistical metrics dynamically as you trade!

Key Features

  • Interactive Calendar View: Displays your daily trading performance (Profit/Loss in USD and percentage, Lot volume, Max Intraday Drawdown) arranged by day and week.

  • Weekly Performance Breakdown: Automatically aggregates total weekly profits, ROI percentages, and traded volume in dedicated summary columns for each trading week.

  • Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe Statistics:

    • Profit Metrics: Real-time breakdown of current week, current month, and all-time total net profit ($ and %).

    • Risk & Drawdown Tracking: Peak-to-trough Maximum Drawdown ($ and %) calculated for weekly, monthly, and all-time history.

    • Win Rate & Trades Breakdown: Win/Loss count and Win Rate percentage across all timeframes.

    • Profit Factor (PF): Instant evaluation of your strategy's overall risk-to-reward efficiency.

  • Month-by-Month Navigation: Easily browse through previous or future months using intuitive and chart buttons. < >

  • Interactive UI & Hide/Show Toggle: Dynamic ON/OFF button to quickly minimize or expand the dashboard without cluttering your chart space.

  • Lightweight & Auto-Updating: Optimized event-driven timer updates account statistics automatically without freezing or lagging your chart.

  • Full Customization: Fully custom color schemes and UI dimensions to match any light or dark chart template.

Dashboard Breakdown

  1. Header Panel:

    • Account Info: Login ID, Account Type (REAL / DEMO / CONTEST).

    • Equity & Capital Overview: Real-time Account Balance and Total Deposit (Capital Base).

    • Month Selection Controls & Dashboard Toggle Button.

  2. Calendar Grid:

    • Daily Cell: Day Number | Net PnL ( $and \%) \vert{} Max Daily Drawdown (MDD$ and %) | Traded Volume (Lots).

    • Weekly Summary Cell: Start-to-End Date Range | Net Weekly Profit ($ and %) | Total Traded Volume.

  3. Bottom Summary Statistics Bar:

    • Profit Row: This Week / This Month / All-Time Profit & Volume.

    • Drawdown Row: Maximum Drawdown ($ and %) for Week, Month, and All-Time.

    • Win Rate Row: Win Ratio (Win Trades / Total Trades) & Percentage for Week, Month, and All-Time.

    • Performance Metrics: All-Time Profit Factor.

Input Parameters

  • === CUSTOMIZE SIZE AND POSITION ===

    • InpStartX (default: 20): X-coordinate position on the chart (pixels).

    • InpStartY (default: 30): Y-coordinate position on the chart (pixels).

    • InpBoxW (default: 120): Width of each individual calendar box cell.

    • InpBoxH (default: 80): Height of each individual calendar box cell.

    • InpPadding (default: 4): Spacing between calendar boxes.

  • === CUSTOM COLOR ===

    • InpBgColor : Main dashboard background color.

    • InpBoxBgColor : Calendar box inner color.

    • InpBorderColor : Border lines color.

    • InpTextColor : Default label text color.

    • InpHighlightColor : Highlight color for current date and weekly headers.

    • InpDateColor : Text color for active dates.

    • InpProfitColor : Color used for positive profits/growth.

    • InpLossColor : Color used for negative profits/drawdowns.

How to Use

  1. Drag and drop TradingDashboard_FULL onto any chart window (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD).

  2. Adjust visual colors or sizes in the Inputs tab if necessary.

  3. Use the < and > buttons on top of the dashboard to view past historical months.

  4. Click OFF to collapse the dashboard into a minimal button view; click SHOW to display it again.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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