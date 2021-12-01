Divergence MACD indicator shows price and MACD indicator divergence. The indicator is not redrawn! The algorithm for detection of price and MACD extremums has been balanced for the earliest entry allowing you to use the smallest SL order possible.

The indicator displays all types of divergences including the hidden one, while having the minimum number of settings.

Find out more about the divergence types in Comments tab.

Launch settings:

Max Bars - number of bars calculated on the chart.

Indent Arrow - arrow indent.

Signal Alert - use alerts.

Show Hidden Divergence - show hidden divergence signals.

Set MACD - MACD indicator parameters settings.

MACD F - MACD fast EMA value.

MACD S - MACD slow EMA value.

Price MACD - MACD price type.

Set for comparison vertices - settings for defining the vertices that are equal by level.

Max deviation for similar vertices Price - the tolerance, within which the chart vertices are considered to be the same.

Max deviation for similar vertices MACD - the tolerance, within which the indicator vertices are considered to be the same.

By default, Max deviation for similar vertices Price and Max deviation for similar vertices MACD tolerances have been optimized for M5 timeframe. You may need to slightly increase the tolerances for larger timeframes.