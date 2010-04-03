SMC Breakout Channels MT5

Advantages of this Indicator: This indicator is a trading tool designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on identifying price consolidation (Sideways/Range) and Breakouts, combined with deep volume analysis.

  1. Automated Range Detection:

    • No need to draw boxes manually: The indicator automatically calculates and draws price channels (Boxes) when the market enters a sideways phase.

    • Identifies Key Zones: Clearly visualizes Accumulation and Distribution zones, which are core to SMC trading.

  2. Volume Breakdown:

    • Inside Analysis: Unlike standard volume bars, this dissects the volume within the price box.

    • Buy vs. Sell Pressure: Shows whether there is more buying (Ask) or selling (Bid) volume within that range.

    • Delta Volume: Calculates the net difference to confirm which side is dominant before a breakout occurs.

  3. Point of Control (POC):

    • Calculates and plots the POC line (dashed orange line by default).

    • Benefit: Represents the price level with the highest traded volume in that range, acting as a strong Support/Resistance or a price magnet.

  4. Clear Breakout Signals:

    • Provides immediate alerts (arrows) when the price breaks out of the box.

    • Reduces False Signals: The "Wait for Breakout" logic prevents drawing new boxes prematurely, helping you avoid confusion during complex sideways markets.

  5. Strength Gauge:

    • Features a visual "Gauge" bar to estimate current price momentum compared to history or buy/sell ratios.

    • Helps you instantly see if the market is Bullish or Bearish without analyzing numbers.

  6. High Customizability:

    • Flexible Volume Source: Can use Tick Volume or even "Price Distance" if Real Volume is unavailable, making it compatible with all assets.

    • Clean Chart: Includes overlap logic to prevent messy, overlapping boxes.


