SMC Breakout Channels MT5
- Indicators
- Sathit Sukhirun
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Advantages of this Indicator: This indicator is a trading tool designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on identifying price consolidation (Sideways/Range) and Breakouts, combined with deep volume analysis.
Automated Range Detection:
No need to draw boxes manually: The indicator automatically calculates and draws price channels (Boxes) when the market enters a sideways phase.
Identifies Key Zones: Clearly visualizes Accumulation and Distribution zones, which are core to SMC trading.
Volume Breakdown:
Inside Analysis: Unlike standard volume bars, this dissects the volume within the price box.
Buy vs. Sell Pressure: Shows whether there is more buying (Ask) or selling (Bid) volume within that range.
Delta Volume: Calculates the net difference to confirm which side is dominant before a breakout occurs.
Point of Control (POC):
Calculates and plots the POC line (dashed orange line by default).
Benefit: Represents the price level with the highest traded volume in that range, acting as a strong Support/Resistance or a price magnet.
Clear Breakout Signals:
Provides immediate alerts (arrows) when the price breaks out of the box.
Reduces False Signals: The "Wait for Breakout" logic prevents drawing new boxes prematurely, helping you avoid confusion during complex sideways markets.
Strength Gauge:
Features a visual "Gauge" bar to estimate current price momentum compared to history or buy/sell ratios.
Helps you instantly see if the market is Bullish or Bearish without analyzing numbers.
High Customizability:
Flexible Volume Source: Can use Tick Volume or even "Price Distance" if Real Volume is unavailable, making it compatible with all assets.
Clean Chart: Includes overlap logic to prevent messy, overlapping boxes.
