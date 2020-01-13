EuroSmart Pro
- Indicators
- Uci Sanusi
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 25 May 2020
- Activations: 5
Eurosmart Pro is a smart indicator of detecting trends, contains two intelligences. first is intelligence detects trends, and filter on the indicator can function to eliminate false signals. This indicator allows you to open trading easily and accurately. all indicator features are easy to use and easy to understand.
Trading Rule:
- Pair : EURUSD, EURJPY
- Trading Sesion : London and New York Sesion
- Time Frame : M30/H1
- Stop Trading : Sideway Market and High news impact (NFP, ECB)
- Open BUY : Candle = Green and Line =Blue, and candle close > MA 50
- Open SELL : Candle =Red and Line=Red, and candle close < MA 50
- Close Order : candle red close buy and candle green close sell
- TakeProfit : 100 - 200 pip (5 digits) or 10 - 20 pip (4 digits)
- Trend Filter= indicator values to filter market trends
- Koef Trend = konstanta for trend
- BUY_Zone = color for buy zone
- SELL_Zone = color for sell zone
- Netral_Zone = color for netral zone
- Automatic CandleSize = the size of the candle automatically
- Manual CandleSize = the size of the candle manually.
- Panel Color = color for panel information