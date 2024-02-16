SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses Scalping, Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy. This system uses the Parabolic SAR indicator to open positions.

Live Account

Minimum balance required : $100 use cent account, deposit $500 use cent account, deposit $1000 use micro account

SAR Expert Advisor works for this:

Currency pairs: GBP/USD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)

Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses



Setting Sar Expert Advisor parameters for LOW RISK deposits min $1000 click the link below

Setting Sar Expert Advisor parameters for HIGH RISK deposits min $300 click the link below

Parameter settings for GBP/USD, M5

Jeda_Jam = Pause trading = 24

Pause trading MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000

= BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 10

= JAM_ON = The robot starts trading = 1

= JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 23

= The robot is finished trading = HEDGING = Hedging = false

= Hedging = PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS

PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 100

Hedging based on a percentage INDICATOR_PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = parabolic sar

Indicators used = SHIFT_SAR = Shift SAR = 1

Shift SAR = step = Step = 0.02

Step = max = Step = 0.2

Step = digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2

= lots = Lot = 0.01

= Lot = USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true

= KETAHANAN = Endurance = 133333.0

= tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999.0

= TP = Take profit = 4500

= Take profit = SL = Stop loss = 4500

= Stop loss = CUTSWITCH = Cutswitch if wrong position = true

Cutswitch if wrong position = MINIMUM_PROFIT_TO_CUT = Minimum profit if cutwsitch true = 0.1

Minimum profit if cutwsitch true = FITUR_TRAIL = Trailingstop feature = true

= Trailingstop feature = TrailingStop = Trailingstop = 10

= Trailingstop = range = Range = 50

= Range = MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 2

= Maximum open buy = MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 2

= Maximum open sell = MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345

= Magicnumber = Slippage = Slippage = 3

Recommendation broker

Open ECN account with low spread 0-1



Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the settings for other parameters or your own parameters. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE SAR EXPERT ADVISOR If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches minus 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.