SAR Expert Advisor

SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses Scalping, Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy. This system uses the Parabolic SAR indicator to open positions.

Live Account

Minimum balance required : $100 use cent account, deposit $500 use cent account, deposit $1000 use micro account

SAR Expert Advisor works for this:

  • Currency pairs: GBP/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500 
  • Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)

Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

Setting Sar Expert Advisor parameters for LOW RISK deposits min $1000 click the link below

Setting Sar Expert Advisor parameters for HIGH RISK deposits min $300 click the link below

Parameter settings for GBP/USD, M5

  • Jeda_Jam = Pause trading = 24
  • MINIM_DAILY_PROFITMinimum daily profit = 10000
  • BATAS_FREE_MARGINFree margin limit = 10
  • JAM_ONThe robot starts trading = 1
  • JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 23
  • HEDGING = Hedging = false
  • PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS
  • prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 100
  • INDICATOR_PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = parabolic sar
  • SHIFT_SAR = Shift SAR = 1
  • step  Step = 0.02
  • max   = Step = 0.2
  • digit_belakang_lotBack digit lot= 2
  • lots = Lot = 0.01
  • USE_COMPOUND Using compounding = true
  • KETAHANANEndurance = 133333.0
  • tp_in_moneyTake profit in money = 999999.0
  • TP = Take profit = 4500
  • SL = Stop loss = 4500
  • CUTSWITCH = Cutswitch if wrong position = true
  • MINIMUM_PROFIT_TO_CUT = Minimum profit if cutwsitch true = 0.1
  • FITUR_TRAIL = Trailingstop feature = true
  • TrailingStop = Trailingstop = 10
  • range = Range = 50
  • MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 2
  • MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 2
  • MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345
  • Slippage = Slippage = 3

Recommendation broker

Open ECN account with low spread 0-1

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the settings for other parameters or your own parameters. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE SAR EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $1000. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches minus 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $1000 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.

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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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MH Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
MH Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday  and use  VPS  so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Martingale,  Averaging,  and Hedging Strategy . This system uses the  Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions. Minimum balance required:  deposit  $100  use cent account, deposit  $500  use cent account, deposit  $1000  use cent account, deposit  $5000  use micro account MH Expert Advisor wor
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