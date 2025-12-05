Gold Medalist

Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities.

The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can identify true market momentum signals while avoiding false signals from lagging indicators. Combined with effective order management and position optimization strategies, The Gold Medalist strives to achieve consistent entry and exit positions during every favorable market swing, helping you achieve consistent trading performance in dynamic markets.

Advanced features of The Gold Medalist:

Gold Medalist uses an advanced price action trading system. Thanks to multidimensional price action analysis, it accurately captures all active trading opportunities, avoiding the lag typical of traditional indicators. This enhancement provides excellent trading opportunities and significantly increases the percentage of winning trades.

- Based exclusively on time-tested standard indicators and classic price patterns used by professional traders around the world.
- Simple settings will allow you to easily adapt to your trading style and preferences.
- The ability to customize risk levels and profit targets will ensure maximum security for your investments.
- A built-in news filter that temporarily pauses trading during important economic data releases, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.

Settings:

Currency pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: any, M5 or H1 recommended
Deposit: Minimum recommended: $300 USD
Leverage: from 1:100 to 1:1000
Account: Choose accounts with low spreads and ultra-low slippage.

How to conduct backtesting correctly?

Select a minimum deposit of $300.
Select any time frame
Set dates
Select "Every tick".
Backtest: Evaluate the performance of Gold Medalist with backtesting on historical data.

Gold Medalist Benefits:

Minimizing Emotional Decisions: Algorithmic trading eliminates the influence of emotions, increasing stability and rationality.

Optimizing trading opportunities: Gold Medalist takes advantage of every profitable opportunity, even when you are away.

Risk Management: Clear capital management mechanisms reduce potential losses.



Warning! Trading on financial markets carries the risk of capital loss. We recommend testing the advisor on a demo account.

MT4 #advisor #gold #XAUUSD #trading #autotrading #forex #investments #profit

