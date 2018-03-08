The indicator is based on the materials taken from the book: Bill Williams. Trading Chaos: Applying Expert Techniques to Maximize Your Profit.

The indicator values at the top of each bar are calculated based on the location of the Open and Close relative to a third of the bar. The bar is divided into three parts. The lower third of the bar is the number three (3), the middle third of the bar is the number two (2), the upper third of the bar is the number one (1). The first number in the indicator values in the location of Open relative to a third of the bar, the seconds number is the location of Close relative to a third of the bar.

The indicator values at the bottom of each bars are calculated as the position of the bar's midpoint relative to the extremes of the previous bar.





Indicator values

1-1 Open and Close are located in the upper third of the bar

2-2 Open and Close are located in the middle third of the bar

3-3 Open and Close are located in the lower third of the bar

3-1 Open is located in the lower third of the bar, Close is located in the upper third of the bar

2-1 Open is located in the middle third of the bar, Close is located in the upper third of the bar

3-2 Open is located in the lower third of the bar, Close is located in the middle third of the bar

1-3 Open is located in the upper third of the bar, Close is located in the upper third of the bar

2-3 Open is located in the middle third of the bar, Close is located in the lower third of the bar

1-2 Open is located in the upper third of the bar, Close is located in the middle third of the bar

the "+" (plus) sign marks the bars with the middle above the High of the previous bar

the "+" (minus) sign marks the bars with the middle below the Low of the previous bar

the "о" (zero) sign marks the bars with the middle within the price range of the previous bar





Description of the indicator settings

bar_limit - the number of bars to show the indicator values

color_center - color of the bar's middle

color_plus - color of the "+" (plus) sign

color_minus - color of the "-" (minus) sign

color_zero - color of the "о" (zero) sign and the indicator values 1-1, 2-2, 3-3

color_up - color of the indicator values 3-1, 2-1, 3-2

color_dn - color of the indicator values 1-3, 2-3, 1-2

text_font - font size for the indicator values above the bar

arrow_font - font size for the indicator values below the bar

coordinate_x - set the X coordinate for the information panel

coordinate_y - set the Y coordinate for the information panel

_corner - anchoring corner for the information panel

color_flat - color of the flat border, the frame for the information panel

color_background - background color for the information panel

color_text - color of the periods text for the information panel





The information panel displays the indicator values for each chart period.

To shift the information table to any point on the chart, hold the left mouse button over the top left corner and drag the panel. The panel will be shifted when a new tick arrives.