Basic Harmonic Pattern

4.6

This indicator identifies the most popular Harmonic Patterns which predict market reversal points. These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /  Free MT5 Version

Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: (Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard)

Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators

Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Functionality
Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart
Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on a dashboard
Supported Symbols
Single symbol at a time
Multiple symbols simultaneously
Supported Timeframes
Single timeframe at a time
Multiple timeframes simultaneously
User Interface
Basic chart display with pattern markings
Advanced, interactive dashboard with summary and details of patterns across symbols and timeframes
Notification System
Alerts for detected patterns on the current chart
Alerts for detected patterns across all monitored symbols and timeframes
Customization Options
Basic customization (e.g., pattern types, sensitivity)
Extensive customization (e.g., symbols, timeframes, pattern types, alert settings)
Performance Impact
Light impact on terminal due to single symbol/timeframe analysis
Higher impact on terminal due to multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis
Ease of Use
 Simple to use for traders focused on one symbol/timeframe
Requires configuration but provides a broader market overview
Application Suitable for traders focusing on specific symbols or timeframes Ideal for traders who need to monitor multiple markets simultaneously for trading opportunities


In addition, this indicator has a built-in market entry signal as well as various take profits and stop losses. It should be noted that although the harmonic pattern indicator can provide buy/sell signals on its own, it is advisable to confirm these signals using other technical indicators. For example, you may consider using oscillators such as the RSI or MACD to confirm the direction of the trend and the strength of momentum before making a buy/sell.


Harmonic Patterns Included

  • Gartley
  • Butterfly
  • Bat
  • Crab
  • Shark
  • Cypher
  • ABCD

Main Inputs

  • Max allowed deviation (%): this parameter refers to the tolerance allowed for the formation of a harmonic pattern. This parameter determines how much the structure of the harmonic pattern can vary without the indicator discarding it as a valid formation. Thus, setting a higher percentage would allow more flexibility in pattern identification, while a lower value would be more restrictive. For example: if you set a value of 30% then the indicator will consider as valid formations that fit the proportions of the pattern within a range of ±30% of the current price.
  • Depth: this parameter determines the minimum number of bars that must be present in each wave of the harmonic pattern for it to be considered as such. That is, how many bars must be present in the upward or downward movement for the indicator to recognize it as a wave. Higher values imply longer patterns and vice versa.
  • Deviation:  deviation refers to the maximum amount of deviation allowed in price between the two oscillations (peaks or troughs) of a wave to still be considered valid. Therefore, a higher deviation will allow a greater margin of difference between the prices of the peaks or valleys.
  • Backstep:  This parameter specifies how many bars backwards the indicator will look for to determine whether a point is a valid high or low. In other words, it indicates how many backward bars to consider when plotting the zigzag line.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT4 terminal
  • Email alert: email alert
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone
*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*

The buy and sell signals are defined as a buffer for people who want to use it in an Expert Advisor.

Buy Signal Buffer = 6

Sell Signal Buffer = 7

Warning: Using the second input you can choose whether the indicator will repaint or have a delay. If you set it to delay, then the indicator will not adjust its signal after the pattern is formed. This option may be preferable for traders who are looking to avoid false signals and want greater consistency in their trades. However, it should be noted that a delayed indicator may lose sensitivity and the ability to adapt to rapid changes in the market.


Reviews 104
pawelsky
80
pawelsky 2026.07.25 18:18 
 

polecam

Andrey Yarosvet
181
Andrey Yarosvet 2026.02.06 14:59 
 

пользуюсь давно, хорошо сделанный индикатор

stanislav3691
47
stanislav3691 2025.07.14 15:57 
 

Хороший индикатор

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Filter:
pawelsky
80
pawelsky 2026.07.25 18:18 
 

polecam

16205920
15
16205920 2026.07.24 05:16 
 

it's okay

Andrey Yarosvet
181
Andrey Yarosvet 2026.02.06 14:59 
 

пользуюсь давно, хорошо сделанный индикатор

stanislav3691
47
stanislav3691 2025.07.14 15:57 
 

Хороший индикатор

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.04.25 06:32 
 

UPDATE:

On M1 AND M5 it does not work.

The Alert comes too late - many candles later - after TP2 and sometimes even TP3 are already met.

IF you put Delay to False then it re-draws and your entry will be wrong.

IF you put Delay to True then your entry arrives too many candles late.

:-(

Maybe is better on Higher TF...!?

- WH Price Wave functions better...

----------------------------------------------------------

kourtfx
32
kourtfx 2025.02.15 12:19 
 

Excellent free product

Scarmanderon
14
Scarmanderon 2025.01.22 08:30 
 

Super wskaźnik. Dokładnie czegoś takiego potrzebowałem. Dziękuję i polecam!

akeks-
84
akeks- 2024.12.31 08:54 
 

Всё очень классно.

Xtbazul
19
Xtbazul 2024.12.25 00:38 
 

Excelente Indicador, lo uso en temporalidades 5m, 15m, 30m 1h con muy buenos resultados. Felicitaciones a su creador y lo recomiendo 100%.

Akram Azizi
1814
Akram Azizi 2024.12.17 01:03 
 

A Great indicator with great presentation. I really recommand it

ZaKaTa
219
ZaKaTa 2024.12.08 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikuz
78
Nikuz 2024.11.15 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tomotesrataro
24
tomotesrataro 2024.11.15 00:28 
 

神からくれた史上最強のインジケーターです。無料で頂けるとは有難いです。今度は有料を買おうかと検討しています。

NyaNya01
120
NyaNya01 2024.11.12 13:56 
 

Very good! Thank you!

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