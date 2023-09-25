Levels StopTP

LEVELS (extremes, stops, takeprofits)

The indicator visualizes the levels of recent price extremes. Such values are searched for by means of an internal algorithm. It does not redraw. 

It is used to change stop order placement levels (done manually by the user, the indicator only visualizes the level). It can also be used for taking partial profits at opposite levels of the movement.

The indicator will allow you to take most of the strong movements. You don't have to worry about exiting a position prematurely. If you are caught in a strong movement, just watch the supporting levels and exit on a stop when the price has broken this level.

The indicator is not intended to search for entries into the position

Settings:

  • Extremum Area - the area where the extremum is initially searched for. In this case 2 candles BEFORE and 2 after.
  • Type Levels — responsible for the values of the levels - extremes or closing prices of candles
  • Any Break - turning on this parameter provides more sensitivity at the moment of the first level change.
  • Restart New Day - for intraday charts on instruments with a potential wide range of the first candle. Otherwise it may happen that the first candle with its tails immediately determines the levels for the whole day.
  • Bar's Quantity - the number of candles to the left, on which the indicator is displayed
DEMO VERSION in the "Discussions". For some reason, the demos that MQL makes by default do not work.

Recommended products
PIVOT The start and end times can be customized
Zhan Yin Shu
Indicators
这是一个基于前一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价来计算的枢轴点指标，具体公式如下： 计算前一日的 Pivot Point （枢轴点）： Pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3 计算 Resistance 1 (R1) 、 Support 1 (S1) ​ 等： R1 = (2 * Pivot) - Low S1 = (2 * Pivot) - High R2 = Pivot + (High - Low) S2 = Pivot - (High - Low) 与市面上其他的枢轴点指标相比，该指标主要有以下4个特点： 1、可以修改交易日的开始时间； 2、可以设定支撑压力线的颜色； 3、可以设定是否显示各个支撑压力线对应的价格； 4、可以设定天数用以显示枢轴点的历史记录； 开发这个指标的最初目的是为了解决设定交易日开始时间的问题，接下来会进一步说明。基于计算公式，我们需要获得上一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价，在夏令时，北京时间6点是开市时间，大多数交易平台服务器的0点对应的是北京时间的6点，但是香港的服务器6点才是对应的是北京时间的6点。如果你有多个平台，且存在
Veltrion Smart Fibonacci
Atha Ilham Pratama
Indicators
Veltrion Smart Fibonacci   is a clean automatic Fibonacci structure overlay for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows, then draws key Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed to help traders visualize market structure, retracement zones, and the golden zone without manually drawing Fibonacci tools. Key Features Automatic swing high and swing low detection Clean Fibonacci retracement overlay Horizontal Fibonacci levels for a
BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
Indicators
The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
CPRs Central Pivot Range
Andrii Hurin
Indicators
The CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It calculates the Central Pivot (CP) as the average of the previous day's high, low, and close prices, providing a central reference point. Calculates and plots 11 pivot levels (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Adjustable lookback period (default: 5 days) Option to show or hide price labels with customizable size and offset Fully customizable
FREE
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Smart Sweep Detector
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Indicators
Liquidity Sweep Detector MT5 — FREE Automatically detects liquidity sweeps on swing highs and swing lows. When price breaks beyond a key level and closes back inside the range, the indicator marks it with a clear arrow on your chart — the exact moment smart money grabs liquidity and reverses. What it does: This indicator identifies swing highs and swing lows, draws them on your chart, and monitors when price sweeps beyond these levels. A sweep occurs when price breaks a swing point by a minimum
FREE
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
ICT Institutional Zones Pro
Celestine Anyango Wabomba
Indicators
ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Support n Resistance MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicators
This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat
Opulence Levels
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
Indicators
Opulence Levels is a precision-engineered, non-repainting indicator that automatically identifies the most critical price levels on any chart — the exact zones where smart money reacts, liquidity is hunted, and the next big move is born. Powered by swing-based structure analysis and multi-timeframe intelligence, Opulence Levels cuts through chart noise to deliver clean, high-probability BUY LEVELS and SELL LEVELS with surgical accuracy. No guesswork. No repainting. Just levels that matter. What
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
Indicators
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Smart market structure ai pro mt5
Sarut Jeavkok
Indicators
รองรับโครงสร้างตลาดอัจฉริยะ AI PRO MT5 ไอดิเคเตอร์นี้รวม 3 ส่วนหลัก: โครงสร้างตลาด → HH / HL / LH / LL สัญญาณรูปแบบ → 2B / 123 / ตัดและทดสอบใหม่ AI Forecast (NN) → ทิศทาง + กรองสัญญาณ วิธีใช้งานจริง (เข้าใจง่าย) 1. ดูโครงสร้างตลาด (ตัวหลัก) HH + HL ต่อเนื่อง → เทรนขึ้น (หาจังหวะ ซื้อ) LH + LL ต่อเนื่อง → เทรนลง (หาจังหวะขาย) ใช้เป็น “ในหลัก” ก่อนที่จะดูสัญญาณ 2. ใช้รูปแบบการป้อนเข้า 2B ( กลับตัว) 2B บน → ขาย 2B ล่าง → ซื้อ ใช้ตอน “ตลาดเริ่มกลับ” แพทเทิร์น 123 เบรกจุด 2 → เข้าเ
No Wick Candle
Hafiz Anas Hashmi
5 (1)
Indicators
No Wick Candles is a powerful price action indicator that identifies candles with no upper or lower wick (also known as Marubozu candles ) and automatically draws horizontal compensation lines from their open price with a "Compensation" label . These wickless candles represent strong momentum and are often used by professional traders as key support/resistance zones . The indicator helps you visualize potential reversal or continuation zones instantly. Key Features Detects Bullish (no lower wick
FREE
HTF Open Markers and ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Basharat Umar Khan
Indicators
HTF Open Markers + ICT Silver Bullet Zones — Usage & Strategy Guide What it draws Session 1 / Session 2 lines : vertical lines at the open of every bar on two independently configurable higher timeframes (defaults: H4 and D1), including a projected line for the rest of today's not-yet-opened bars on sub-daily timeframes, so you can see where the next candle will open before it happens. ICT Silver Bullet zones : shaded rectangles over the three classic ICT kill-zone windows, converted from New Yo
FREE
Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
More from author
RENKO Reversal
Anton Polkovnikov
5 (3)
Utilities
RENKO Reversal by StockGamblers Actually working RENKO in MT5. Uses "custom symbols" for drawing. You can apply any indicators with complete peace of mind. The movement of the last price is displayed in real during the formation of the "brick". Put the script in the MQL5/Experts folder. More precisely: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\terminal_number\MQL5\Experts Settings: ValuePerBar - height of the "brick" in points revCandle - multiplier for the height of the turning "brick".
FREE
Delete Indicators
Anton Polkovnikov
Utilities
The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
FREE
Anchored VWAP with no Volume
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
TrendMeasurer indicator manual
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of
TrendMeasurer indicator
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Point of Control POC
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
Volatility indicator no lagging
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
MultiVWAP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
Seconds charts TimeFrame
Anton Polkovnikov
Utilities
Seconds time frame In MT5 there are no second charts by default. Many of the presented options for creating such do not work fully - errors with extrema, inability to use indicators, etc. I present you a fully working variant. The script works as an Expert Advisor by creating a custom symbol. To work, the script is placed on the M1 chart of the instrument of interest, after which the window of the custom symbol will open automatically. The settings are minimal and intuitive - the timeframe inter
POC Auto
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Pullback Hunter
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
PULLBACK HUNTER What is every trader's cherished dream? To see without delay the places where the reversal will happen. This, of course, is from the category of magic, though... nothing is impossible. But for now I've prepared for you an indicator that marks in real time the end of corrections to the current movement or in short - catches pullbacks.What is the main point? Many people practice rebounds when the price moves in the direction of the open position. And they do them on the formation o
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review