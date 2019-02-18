Trend dashboard MT5

5

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double (both MA:s aligned and price above/below both)), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index (Constance M. Brown), Awesome (Bill Williams), MACD (signal line), Heiken Ashi smoothed, Hull moving average, Stochastics crossovers, Gann HiLo Activator and Traders Dynamic Index. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. The colors in the dashboard are green for bullish, red for bearish and blue for neutral (indicator values not in range).

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • The indicator can write the signals to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.
  • It is possible to select up to 9 time frames to be used.
  • Continuously performs a trend strength rank sorting within the dashboard.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice. All alert types are supported.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. It will also not draw lines and arrows or sell and buy advice on any chart.

The indicator must be put on a M5 chart. A clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. The dashboard will be loaded in an indicator window which you can then expand to cover the whole chart.


Reviews 3
rbowen125
72
rbowen125 2023.11.16 03:47 
 

very satisfied with this software exactly what i needed to improve my trading

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rbowen125
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rbowen125 2023.11.16 03:47 
 

very satisfied with this software exactly what i needed to improve my trading

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
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ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2023.04.05 17:05 
 

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Devonish
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Devonish 2019.03.05 13:55 
 

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