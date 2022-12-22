MarketOpenSessions is an indicator helps as a visual clue for which market session is at the time being.

If you consider killzone, market open/close as important factor, this indicator would help you reduce effort in converting from one time zone to another.

It has the following features

2 display styles: section (as colored line), and histogram 4 major configurable market sessions i.e. Asia, London, New York, and London-Close session. In additional to end of trading session of the day. Female synthesized sound alert prior to and at market open time for all available market sessions (samples here and here) Optional push notification to your mobile for prior to and at market open time. Color configuration for all market sessions Works with all markets e.g. forex, crypto, commodites, indices, etc Testing ability to pin-point if there's any issue on users' end. See guideline here.

How to configure Inputs At "Time Zone" section, set the time zone in which users will base the times for all sessions on. For example, if users base on New York time zone,

then enter in -4 (GMT), and fill in the times for each market sessions accordingly respect to such timezone.

By default, initially it will pre-set the inputs with 1-2 hours prior to market open for all market sessions as mostly we will see the market may start to move since that time. or you can download pre-set .set file as seen below SMC range