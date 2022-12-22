MarketOpenSessions

MarketOpenSessions is an indicator helps as a visual clue for which market session is at the time being.

If you consider killzone, market open/close as important factor, this indicator would help you reduce effort in converting from one time zone to another.

It has the following features

  1. 2 display styles: section (as colored line), and histogram
  2. 4 major configurable market sessions i.e. Asia, London, New York, and London-Close session. In additional to end of trading session of the day.
  3. Female synthesized sound alert prior to and at market open time for all available market sessions (samples here and here)
  4. Optional push notification to your mobile for prior to and at market open time.
  5. Color configuration for all market sessions
  6. Works with all markets e.g. forex, crypto, commodites, indices, etc
  7. Testing ability to pin-point if there's any issue on users' end. See guideline here.

How to configure Inputs

At "Time Zone" section, set the time zone in which users will base the times for all sessions on. For example, if users base on New York time zone,
then enter in -4 (GMT), and fill in the times for each market sessions accordingly respect to such timezone.
By default, initially it will pre-set the inputs with 1-2 hours prior to market open for all market sessions as mostly we will see the market may start to move since that time.

or you can download pre-set .set file as seen below

Recommended Usage

Normally users will have several charts across multiple instruments and timeframes opened, and all of the charts users still want to include
MarketOpenSessions indicator for ease of visualize each one individually but don't want to have all the charts alert with sound when market opens.

So the approach is to enable sound alert only on a single chart (taken it as a main one), but disable on all other charts.

Important Note

Sound alert, and push notification won't work on demo version as MQ5 functions used don't work in strategy tester as per official document.

Please use the links above to hear the sample of sound alerts.

Contact

If you have any issue, suggestion, or feature request, feel free to let me know in the comment section. I will answer them publicly, and will consider
any feature requests if it's appropriate to add in the future. All technical issues will be addressed as soon as possible as reports come in.

With this way of communication, all other users can see if they have similar questions or suggestions. Thanks!

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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TCandleClose
Wasin Thonkaew
Indicators
A simple indicator to help showing the remaining time until the candle closes for all pre-defined chart periods with the following formats depending on which timeframe the chart is on. DD:HH:MM:SS - in case of W1, and MN period HH:MM:SS - in case of other periods Included with some of configurations as follows (please see attached inputs screenshot) X/Y distance to the upper right corner of the chart window Text size Text color Show/hide
MarketSchedule
Wasin Thonkaew
Utilities
MarketSchedule displays market sessions' open/close time for each day through out the week, also broker's timezone. It also supports instruments that have more than 1 session per day (maximum of 2 as most instruments don't have more than this) e.g. crypto market such as BTCUSD which usually has a few hours break mid-day thus it spans into 2 market sessions. You don't have to spend time looking for such information on broker's website. It's an on-demand script that you can drop onto the chart to
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