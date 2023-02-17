Aussenstab Markttechnik

This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form.
The colors of the candles can be set individually.
Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible.
In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable.

Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik".

All other candles are inner bars.
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Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicators
This indicator shows OutsideBars (OB) and InsideBars(IB) in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish IBs or OBs are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or Outlines can also be set. OutsideBars and InsideBars often show good zones for support or resistance. See the Screenshot for some examples.
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