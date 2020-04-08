Quick Draw Panel

Quick Draw Panel lets you instantly draw custom present trading objects (zones and trendlines) instantly with one click from the panel fixed neatly in any chart corner.

No more searching through toolbars or menus one click, one object, done. Fully customizable colors, line size, and style. 


Ideal For:

  • Institutional / Smart Money Concept (SMC) / Supply and Demand traders.
  • Supply and Demand zone marking.
  • Technical Analysis marking.
  • Liquidity and ICT Order Block marking.
  • Clean, minimalist charting.
  • Keeps your charts clean and minimalist.
