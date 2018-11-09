Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter

5

recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

In addition to finding bullish and bearish Three line strike formations this multi symbol and mutli time frame indicator can also scan for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshots for explanation of the patterns):

  • Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern)
  • Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern)

The formations do not appear very often on higher time frames when the strict option in the indicator settings is enabled. But when they do, it is a very high-probability setup. According to Thomas Bulkowski (internationally known author and a leading expert on candlestick patterns), the Three line strike has the highest overall performance rank of any candlestick pattern. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.
  • Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pattern is identified. All alert types are supported.
  • The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
  • Can use RSI or Bollinger bands as a reversal trend filter in order to properly identify potential reversals.
  • Can use moving average as a major trend filter.
  • The indicator includes an interactive panel. When clicking on an item a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.
  • The indicator can write the signals to a text file or to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading. You can find more information about the content and location of the text file in the blog.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. Rectangle and arrow will be drawn on the chart which opens up when you click on a singal in the chart panel. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.



    Reviews 1
    SFTQ
    85
    SFTQ 2023.08.17 02:59 
     

    Great Indicator! If you know about Price Action you will make your Money back in the same day like i did ;-) !!! Only look for Signals 30 min and up !!! I would love to see how many pips price moved when Signal appears that would make the indicator even better. hope thats possible for the next update. BTW Jan has great support this is my 3rd Indicator i bought in his Shop!

    Recommended products
    Aussenstab Markttechnik
    Alexander Josef Zeidler
    Indicators
    This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
    Chart patterns scanner MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulder, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders). The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
    Moriarti Hits Pro
    Guillermo Julian Moreno Coma
    Experts
    Product Title: Moriarti Hits Pro: Institutional AI Gold Algo Description: Moriarti Hits Pro is not a simple moving average crossover; it is an institutional-grade quantitative ecosystem designed exclusively to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Powered by a Neuro-Fractal Engine, the algorithm doesn't just analyze the past—it learns in real-time through weight adaptation (Online Learning), continuously adjusting its decision-making to dynamic market conditions. Developed for long-term survival an
    MTF MultiMeter5
    GRANTLEY LAURENCE CAUSE
    Indicators
    Benefits: A new and innovative way of looking across multiple timeframes and multiple indicators on any chart. Provides instant multi-timeframe analysis of any market. i.e. forex currency pairs, cryptocurrency pairs, commodities, etc. It offers precise indications across multiple timeframes of volatility as measured by RSI, ADX and STOCH within one chart. Helps you determine high probability trading setups. See example strategy in comments. Can see bullish/bearish volatility building across mult
    Signal Sunrise
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Indicators
    The Signal Sunrise channel indicator automatically builds a trend movement support channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price is unclear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, then this means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form a channel. It is no secret that the wave theory, like many others, is based on observations, however, one of the most important patterns i
    EmasFijas
    Isaias Villalobos Arias
    Indicators
    EmasFijas Multi-Timeframe EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Product Description English: EmasFijas displays EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) from any timeframe on your current chart. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts. Features an intuitive visual dropdown panel to quickly select any of the 21 available MT5 timeframes. Español: EmasFijas muestra EMAs (Medias Móviles Exponenciales) de cualquier temporalidad en tu gráfico actual. Perfecto para análisis multi-temporalidad
    Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
    David Muriithi
    Indicators
    This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
    FREE
    ICT Time Cycle MT5
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Indicators
    ICT Market Time Cycle MT5 – Complete Session & Time Window Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you
    Break And Retreace MT5
    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    Indicators
    Break & Retrace is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need without
    Price Predictor Pro
    Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
    Indicators
    Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
    FREE
    Chart Candle Timer Pro
    Alireza Gholamreza Mohammadi
    Indicators
    Chart Candle Timer Pro is a professional candle countdown panel for MetaTrader 5. It displays a compact, elegant dashboard on your chart that shows the time remaining until the next candle opens, along with essential market data at a glance. The panel updates every 200 milliseconds, ensuring a smooth and accurate countdown. It works on all standard timeframes from M1 to MN and adapts its time format automatically, showing HH:MM:SS for higher timeframes and MM:SS for shorter ones. User Guide
    FREE
    Trend Streaks MT5
    Petr Sedlacek
    Indicators
    Description (English) TrendStreaks Indicator — Analyze Consecutive Bullish and Bearish Runs The   TrendStreaks   indicator provides a clear statistical overview of bullish and bearish streaks in market trends. It automatically analyzes daily and weekly price data to identify how long uptrends or downtrends typically last, how strong they are, and what their average and maximum moves are (in pips and percent). Detects and counts all   bullish   and   bearish streaks   (series of consecutive up o
    FREE
    Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
    Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro
    Matong Maphango
    Experts
    Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market. Built for professional traders and
    Heat Map Pro mt5
    Augusto Martins Lopes
    Indicators
    Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis! **Key Features** **Visual Heat Map** - Instant volume intensity visualization through colors - Blue: Low volume - Green: Medium volume - Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume - Red: High volume **Intuitive Interface** - Dynamic color scale - Real-time percentage indicator - Current level indicator - Customizable colors and transparency **Smart Alert System** - Custo
    Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool The Crystal FVG Touch Detector is a professional-grade indicator designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. It automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol or timeframe and visually marks them on your chart with precise color coding and touch detection. Built with non-repainting logic and optimized performance, it helps traders identify institutional imbalance zones in real time. Key
    FREE
    ADR Day Range MT5
    Arturs Kveps
    Indicators
    ADR Day Range MT5 is an on-chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays Average Daily Range information in a clear format. It helps traders evaluate the current daily range and the remaining distance to the calculated ADR level directly on the chart. 1. What the indicator shows The indicator shows ADR(N), which represents the average daily range based on previous completed daily candles. It also displays Today, which represents the current day range from High to Low in points. Room Up shows th
    WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    Indicators
    This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
    ATlogic
    Zaha Feiz
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    ATLogic Indicator: A Versatile Tool for All Trading Instruments ATLogic is a comprehensive and user-friendly technical analysis tool designed for a wide range of financial instruments, including all currency pairs, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This versatile indicator offers traders powerful insights across various markets: Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. "DM me to connect with my AI tutor and learn how to use this indicator more effectively!" Key Feature
    ZigZagAllinOne
    Alberto Da Silva Lira
    Indicators
    Indicator focusing on the market's ZigZag, also adding 2 other already established indicators: Book of Offers and Balance Aggressor (Time & Trades), this indicator allows to detect the best price trigger (buy or sell) in the aggressions to the Book of Offers including filters important as Aggression in Candle. Recommended use on the Brazilian iBovespa B3, but it also serves in Forex as long as the assets have information from the Book, in the case of Forex it is not possible to use the Aggress
    LS ZScore Monitor Pair Trading
    Thiago Lopes
    Indicators
    Caicai L&S Z-Score Monitor Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . If you are looking for the complete automation solution for this strategy, visit the EA page! This indicator monitors Long & Short (Pair Trading) operations by calculating the Z-Score of the spread between two defined assets (Asset Y and Asset X). It is an essential visual tool for identifying mean reversion opportunities. Key Features: Two Calculation Metho
    IS PRO Estructura Institucional
    Medina Cortez Edison Armando
    Indicators
    INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE PRO Market Structure + Swings + Fair Value Gaps with SOR Priority Institutional Structure Pro is an advanced market structure indicator based on institutional analysis. The system automatically identifies: Structural highs and lows Structure breakouts (SOR – Structure Override / priority breakout) Bullish and bearish fair value gaps (FVG) Real inefficiency zones with precise rectangles All directly on the chart, with no delay and no repainting. What Does the
    FREE
    Umagads Candle Timer MT5
    Rahman Supriyatman
    Indicators
    Umagads Candle Timer MT5 Precision Timing for Disciplined Traders Umagads Candle Timer is a high-performance utility designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand absolute precision. In fast-moving markets, knowing exactly when a candle will close is the difference between a perfect entry and a missed opportunity. Whether you are scalping the M1 timeframe or swing trading on Daily charts, this tool puts the countdown exactly where you need it, ensuring you are always one step ahead of the next ma
    FREE
    SmartEA board Pro
    Hao Wen Xie
    Utilities
    English Description SmartEA Pro is a "Commercial-Grade" semi-automatic risk management and trading panel designed exclusively for professional manual and swing traders. It provides a comprehensive multi-timeframe (M1-W1) market overview while featuring a powerful built-in "Extreme Anti-Crash Engine" . This entirely eliminates the fatal flaws of traditional EAs, such as freezing your PC during heavy order volumes, being banned by brokers for DDOS-like API requests, and frequent 10016 (Inval
    Moving average crossover scanner MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.86 (7)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment) when the MACD main line crosses th
    Drawing Pack MT5
    John Louis Fernando Diamante
    Indicators
    This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
    Provlepsis Simple
    Ioannis Xenos
    Indicators
    Welcome to the Provlepsis Indicator "Provlepsis" is a highly advanced indicator designed for the MQL Market. By analyzing previous bars with the same time of the day, it accurately calculates the potential range of market movement, providing valuable insights into future price fluctuations. Unlike the traditional ATR indicator, "Provlepsis" takes into account the time factor, resulting in a more powerful tool that adapts to different market conditions. During nighttime, the indicator predict
    FREE
    PZ Currency Meter MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Simplify forex analysis: evaluate currency strength with ease This indicator evaluates all eight individual currencies by reading major, minor and crosses pairs using an indicator of your choice, and processing each currency into an index, which you can use to know the market situation of any particular currency in a simple, familiar and understandable way. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find strong and weak currencies at a glance Compare one curren
    Thermo MAP MT5
    Fabio Cavalloni
    4.17 (6)
    Indicators
    Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations. Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening! It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column. There is the possibility to click on: First row, timeframe
    FREE
    Phoenix Master Engine
    Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
    Indicators
    The   Phoenix Master Engine v3   is an institutional-grade multi-strategy dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It consolidates three high-probability trading methodologies— Gold Scalping ,   Institutional Liquidity , and   Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis —into a single, high-performance interface. Core Modules & Strategy Descriptions 1. Gold Scalp Module (The Precision Engine) Designed for fast-paced markets like XAUUSD, this tab focuses on breakout momentum and trend alignment. EMA 21 Filter:  I
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.8 (159)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.94 (50)
    Indicators
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
    SMC Intraday Formula
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (22)
    Indicators
    Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    4.63 (32)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (94)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.44 (54)
    Indicators
    This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Zoryk Gold
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
    GoldenX Entry MT5
    Kareem Abbas
    5 (16)
    Indicators
    Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    Gann Made Easy MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Axiom Matrix
    Issam Kassas
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
    FiboSniper Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
    Trend Catcher ind mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (18)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    SkyHammer Signal Pro
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
    Gem SIGNAL
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.26 (19)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
    Reversion King Indicator
    Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
    Quant Direction MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    Indicators
    Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
    Supply and demand indicators MT5
    Xin You Lin
    Indicators
    FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    More from author
    Multi indicator divergence MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.8 (44)
    Indicators
    The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
    FREE
    Supply Demand levels
    Jan Flodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the paid version which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone and light for broken zone . The p
    FREE
    Multi oscillator divergence MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.73 (11)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor. The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to
    Supply Demand levels MT4
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.85 (13)
    Indicators
    This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
    FREE
    Triple Moving Average EA MT4
    Jan Flodin
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version   which offers more functionaIity . I also recommend you to read the product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the
    Double divergence scanner
    Jan Flodin
    4 (7)
    Indicators
    This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
    Multi indicator divergence
    Jan Flodin
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
    FREE
    Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    4.4 (10)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
    Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
    Jan Flodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
    Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
    Jan Flodin
    4.36 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
    FREE
    Double divergence scanner MT5
    Jan Flodin
    4.71 (7)
    Indicators
    This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
    Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
    Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
    Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
    Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    3.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
    Pennants and triangles scanner
    Jan Flodin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
    Master candle strategy
    Jan Flodin
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Features This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notifica
    Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
    Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
    Moving average crossover scanner
    Jan Flodin
    4.92 (13)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
    Multi oscillator divergence
    Jan Flodin
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
    Multi oscillator divergence scanner
    Jan Flodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
    Stochastics crossover scanner
    Jan Flodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
    Averaging down EA
    Jan Flodin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
    Trend dashboard
    Jan Flodin
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
    Divergence dashboard
    Jan Flodin
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
    Trend reversal dashboard
    Jan Flodin
    Indicators
    I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator sends an alert when one or more trend reversal candle patterns have been identified on several time frames. It can be used with all time frames from M5 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this
    Chart patterns scanner
    Jan Flodin
    4.67 (6)
    Indicators
    I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
    Fractals scanner
    Jan Flodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies fractals patterns. As a bonus it can also scan for Parabolic SAR (pSAR) trend changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a r
    Filter:
    SFTQ
    85
    SFTQ 2023.08.17 02:59 
     

    Great Indicator! If you know about Price Action you will make your Money back in the same day like i did ;-) !!! Only look for Signals 30 min and up !!! I would love to see how many pips price moved when Signal appears that would make the indicator even better. hope thats possible for the next update. BTW Jan has great support this is my 3rd Indicator i bought in his Shop!

    Reply to review