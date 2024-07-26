Big and Small Volumes

Description

One of the Dow theory tenets states: "Trends are confirmed by volume".

This product is a multicurrency/multisymbol indicator that has been designed to define large and/or small tick volumes according to the mentioned tenet.

The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).

A user can choose the indicator colors.

Detection of a desired volume can be accompanied by an audio signal and an e-mail notification.

Sample e-mail notification: Subject: B & S Volume Signal

B & S Volume Signal Message: Signal,H1 - Big Volume detected on EURUSD - 2014.08.06 10:18:00

Input Parameters

Currency_Name - name of the financial instrument. Big - permission to detect a large volume. Small - permission to detect a small volume. Play_Sound - enable/disable an audio signal. Send_Mail - enable/disable an e-mail notification.

Use

The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type:

General volume indications - buffer 0. Large volume indications - buffer 1. Small volume indications - buffer 2.

Recommendations

The indicator can be used in combination with Big and Small Candles indicator.