AW BREAKOUT CATCHER INSTRUCTION AND DESCRIPTION

AW Breakout Catcher offers price level trades, advanced statistics, TakeProfit and StopLoss calculations.

The advanced algorithm of the indicator determines the most successful entry points, the indicator signals are recorded in the statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable instruments based on the effectiveness of the breakout history.

The indicator detects the most powerful level breakouts and calculates StopLoss and TakeProfit marks.





Description of the indicator strategy:



How to sell



Step 1 - Received a buy signal with a signal success rate greater than or equal to 70%





Step 2 - Select StopLoss mode: by the opposite signal, or dynamic StopLoss





The "StopLoss Mode" variable is located in the input settings in the "MAIN SETTINGS" section

Step 3 - Choose Your Take Profit Strategy

Strategy 1:

Close the entire position upon reaching TP1





Strategy 2:

Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2:





Strategy 3:

Close the entire position when an opposite signal arrives:

How to buy



Step 1 - Signals success rate over 70%





Step 2 - Select SL mode: on the opposite signal, or dynamic StopLoss

The "StopLoss mode" variable is located in the input settings in the "MAIN SETTINGS" section





Step 3 - Choose your TakeProfit strategy

Strategy 1:

Close the entire position upon reaching TP1





Strategy 2:

Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2:





Strategy 3:

Close the whole position when the opposite signal arrives:





Setting options

Classic setting option:

Range Filter = 1.0

Amplitude = 5

TakeProfits target - 1.0 - 1.5

StopLoss Mode = SL at opposite signal

Range Filter = 1.5 - 2.0

Amplitude = 5

TakeProfits target - 1.5

StopLoss Mode = Any Option

Daily setting option:

Range Filtering = 1.0



Amplitude = 10



TakeProfits target - 2.0 - 2.5



StopLoss Mode = Any Option





Features of the indicator

Dynamic StopLoss

Using dynamic StopLoss will help reduce risks

To do this, select the "Dynamic StopLoss" parameter in the "StopLoss Mode" variable

The "StopLoss mode" variable is located in the input settings in the "MAIN SETTINGS" section

StopLoss at opposite signal

Best used to filter out market noise and prevent market surges

To do this, select the " SL at opposite signal " parameter in the "StopLoss Mode" variable





The "StopLoss mode" variable is located in the input settings in the "MAIN SETTINGS" section

Range Filtering and Amplitude



For different instruments it is necessary to use different "Range filtering" and "Amplitude" values. It depends on the volatility of the instrument used.

Variables "Range Filtering" and "Amplitude" are located in the input settings in the section "MAIN SETTINGS"

The image below shows an example of a highly ranked graph. In this regard, on this chart, there is a large number of low-quality signals and, accordingly, a low signal success rating.

In order to improve the quality of signals, it is necessary to increase the value of the variable "Range filtering" and "Amplitude".

The higher the value of the "Range filtering" and "Amplitude" variables, the higher the accuracy of the signals, but their number is less. However, the lower the value of the "Range filtering" and "Amplitude" variables, the greater the number of signals, but the lower the accuracy.

TakeProfits target

Adjust the value of the variable in order to increase or decrease TakeProfit.

The smaller the value in the variable "TakeProfits target" the closer TakeProfit to the position opening price, the higher the value in this variable, the further TakeProfit from the opening price.



The "TakeProfits target" variable is located in the input settings in the "MAIN SETTINGS" section

How to get free Breakouts Dashboard cost? 245



AW Breakouts Dashboard is a great addition to the indicator AW Breakout Catcher, which will expand your trading opportunities.





After purchasing AW Breakout Catcher, write to me on this page - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nechaevrealle/news to get your AW Breakouts Dashboard is free.

Multicurrency and Multitimeframe AW Breakouts Dashboard



AW Breakouts Dashboard will allow traders to monitor the entire market in one window. The panel allows you to see signals, as well as the success rate on all instruments and timeframes at the same time.

Intuitive panel interface:

Orange cells - Downward trend



Blue cells - Upward trend



Orange cells in a frame - Sell signal



Blue cells in a frame - Buy signal



The numbers inside the cell - Success rating



Black numbers - Success rate> = 70%. You can trade this instrument at the moment.



Gray numbers - Success rate <70%. You shouldn't trade this instrument at the moment.

AW Breakouts Dashboard can be minimized in one click. With the help of simple settings, you can connect any order of any timeframes, as well as select any symbols. That is your AW Breakouts Dashboard can display the trend simultaneously on 135 different charts. The panel is suitable for all types of instruments.





AW Breakouts Dashboard supports various types of notifications such as Alerts, Email Notifications, and Smartphone or Tablet Push Notifications





How to trade with AW Breakouts Dashboard

Step 1 - Timeframe selection.

You can use any timeframe for work.

For instance:

M15 - If you prefer a scoping strategy,

H1 - More suitable for those who use classic day trading,

D1 - Suitable for those who prefer long-term trading.

Step 2 - Selecting a trading instrument.

You can use any tools for the job.

Choose tools with a high success rate. I recommend using a success rate of at least 70%.

For instance:

If the success rate of signals on any instrument is less than 70%, then it is better not to use this instrument, but to find a more successful trading instrument.

Step 3 - Selecting a trading instrument using the panel

You can choose the best pairs that have the highest signal success rate.

Sample Codes



We have prepared sample buffers for connecting the indicator to Expert Advisors.

To get iCustom connection buffers, please write to me on this page - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nechaevrealle/news

Indicator input settings







MAIN SIGNAL SETTINGS - Section of the main settings of the indicator

Range filtering - Coefficient for filtering market ranges . The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

- . The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals. Value 1.0 - For classic day trading.

- For classic day trading.

Value 1.5 - 2.0 - For more aggressive scalping trading.

- For more aggressive scalping trading. Amplitude - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm , the more, the less the indicator signals sensitivity. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals, the less, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

- , the more, the less the indicator signals sensitivity. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals, the less, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals. Values 4 - 9 - For scalping.

- For scalping.

Values 10 - 15 - For a more classic one. day trading.

- - For a more classic one. day trading. TakeProfits target - Coefficient for goals TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2 . The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success.

- . The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success. The higher the value, the greater the profit from the trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success



The lower the value, the lower the profit from the trade, but the higher the percentage of signal success



Value 2.0 - 2.5 - For classic day trading.

- For classic day trading.

Value 1.5 - For more aggressive scalping trading.

- For more aggressive scalping trading. StopLoss Mode - The variable defining the Stop Loss strategy. D

The variable defining the Stop Loss strategy. D Dynamic StopLoss - The smaller the value in the variable, the closer the StopLoss is to the position open price, the higher the value in this variable, the further the StopLoss is from the opening price. You need to set a value in a variable "StopLoss target"



SL at opposite signal - Stop Loss in case of a trend reversal or in case of an opposite signal.

StopLoss target - Multiplier for Stop Loss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be.

- Multiplier for Stop Loss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be. Maximum bars - The number of bars for calculating statistics

MISC SETTINGS - Settings section for integrating the indicator into other algorithms. For developers only. Disable graphics buffers - Disable all graphic buffers of the indicator that are not involved in the main calculations of signals and trend.

- Disable all graphic buffers of the indicator that are not involved in the main calculations of signals and trend. Disable objects - Disable the creation and updating of graphical objects of the indicator

- Disable the creation and updating of graphical objects of the indicator Disable notifications - Disable all indicator notifications

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - Notifications settings section

Send PopUp Alerts - Send alerts about new signals

- Send alerts about new signals Play sound alerts - Use sound notification for alerts

- Use sound notification for alerts Sound name - The name of the sound used for the alert

- The name of the sound used for the alert Send mails - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's email

- Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's email Send push notifications - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

GRAPHICS SETTINGS - Section of indicator graphic settings

Indicator at foreground - Selecting the location of the indicator lines relative to the candles (in front of them or in the background)

- Selecting the location of the indicator lines relative to the candles (in front of them or in the background) Fat downtrend color - Color of the broad downtrend line

- Color of the broad downtrend line Medium downtrend color - Color of the middle line of a downtrend

- Color of the middle line of a downtrend Skinny downtrend color - Color of a thin downtrend line

- Color of a thin downtrend line Fat uptrend color - Color of the broad line of an uptrend

- Color of the broad line of an uptrend Medium uptrend color - Color of the middle line of an uptrend

- Color of the middle line of an uptrend Skinny uptrend color - Color of the thin line of an uptrend

- Color of the thin line of an uptrend Up arrow color - Up arrow color

- Up arrow color Down arrow color - Down arrow color

- Arrow size - The size of the indicator hands

- The size of the indicator hands Color TP - Color of TP marks

- Color of TP marks Font size TP - Size of TP marks

- Size of TP marks Color TP line - TP line color

- TP line color Color TP trendline - TP trend line color

- TP trend line color Color SL - Stoploss text color

- Stoploss text color Color SL trendline - Color of the stop loss line

- Color of the stop loss line Font size in panel - The size of the text in the panel

- The size of the text in the panel Main color Panel - Main fill color

- Main fill color Borders color panel - Color of borders in the panel

- Color of borders in the panel Text color in panel - Text color in the panel

- Text color in the panel Logo color in panel - Logo color in the panel

- Logo color in the panel Second text color in panel - Second text color in the panel

- Second text color in the panel Downtrend color in panel - Color of the downtrend in the panel

- Color of the downtrend in the panel Uptrend color in panel - Color of the uptrend in the panel

- Color of the uptrend in the panel StopLossHit color in panel - Stoploss color in the panel

- Stoploss color in the panel Show panel - Enable panel display

Setting up a multicurrency panel

You can select up to 15 of any symbols from your trading terminal. Enter the required number of characters into the "Number of used Symbols (1-15)" variable. Enter the desired symbols, separating them with "," in the "Symbols For Analysis" variable.



You can select up to 9 of any timeframes from your trading terminal. Enter the required number of timeframes into the "Number of used Timeframes (1-9)" variable. Enter the desired characters, separating them with "," in the "Timeframes For Analysis" variable. Input settings AW Breakouts Dashboard

AW BREAKOUTS DASHBOARD SETTINGS - AW Breakout Catcher settings, the signals of which will be displayed in the AW Breakouts Dashboard panel Range filtering - Coefficient for filtering market ranges. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

- Coefficient for filtering market ranges. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals. Amplitude - the period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals

- the period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals



The smaller, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals



Values 1.5 - 5 - Signal to enter

- - Signal to enter

Values 5 - 14 - Trend Filtering

- - Trend Filtering Multiplier of target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success

- Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success The higher the value, the greater the profit from the trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success



The lower the value, the lower the profit from the trade, but the higher the percentage of signal success

Maximum bars - Number of bars for calculating statistics MULTICURRENCY PANEL SETTINGS - Settings for choosing instruments and timeframes Number of used Timeframes (1-9) - The number of timeframes that will be displayed in the panel must be from 1 to 9

- The number of timeframes that will be displayed in the panel must be from 1 to 9 Timeframes For Analysis - List of timeframes that will be displayed. Fit with text through "," without spaces

- List of timeframes that will be displayed. Fit with text through "," without spaces Number of used Symbols (1-15) - The number of characters that will be displayed in the panel must be from 1 to 15

- The number of characters that will be displayed in the panel must be from 1 to 15 Symbols For Analysis - List of symbols to be displayed. Fit with text through "," without spaces GRAPHICS SETTINGS - Graphics settings section FontSize_Panel - Text size

- Text size Color of text in panel - Text color

- Text color Color of downtrend in panel - Color of the downtrend

- Color of the downtrend Color of uptrend in panel - Color of the uptrend

- Color of the uptrend Show Main panel - Show or hide home NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - Notification settings section Send PopUp Alerts - Send alerts about new signals

- Send alerts about new signals Play sound alerts - Use sound alerts for alerts

- Use sound alerts for alerts Sound name - The name of the sound used for the alert

- The name of the sound used for the alert Send mails - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's email

- Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's email Send push notifications - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

AW Trading Software

