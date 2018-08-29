MQLTA Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 16 February 2021
Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert is a simple indicator that can notify you when the price breaks out of the Bollinger Bands. You just need to set the parameters of the Bollinger Bands and how you want to be notified.
Parameters:
- Indicator Name - is used for reference to know where the notifications are from
- Bands Period - is the period to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands
- Bands Shift - is the shift to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands
- Bands Deviation - is the deviation to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands
- Notify When - this is to set if you want to be notified about the candle in formation or the one that just close
- Eanble Notification - To enable or disable the notification system
- Send Alert - to enable or disable the on-screen alert
- Alert Sound - to select the sound to play
- Send Notification to Mobile - to enable the notification to app
- Send Notification via Email - to enable email notification
Очень полезный индикатор. Хорошо было бы, чтобы стрелки были полностью цветные. Но в любом случае, автору большое спасибо!