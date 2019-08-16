The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point.

Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator.

Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed.

The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch.

The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator operation will correspond to the displayed values of the window levels.

GS spread indicator demonstrates the operation of the account and can be used to predict the behavior of the market.