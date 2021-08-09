Velvet RVI is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer. It is based on the algorithm for the Relative Vigor Index, provided by Investopedia here. All of the data it displays is accurate and verified against the internal API function iRVI, when it is detected by the ordering layer. In order to place orders with the Velvet RVI indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running. Ordering from the Velvet RVI indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" (found here), version 2.0 or higher, be installed and running. To place an order to be filled when the red signal line crosses above or below the histogram (as in MACD, or the green main value line, as with RVI, the user must create a text label that indicates the volume with the command "order.signal([volume]);" in the description of the object.

When detected, the Velvet ordering layer will display the message "Velvet Enabled" and you will be able to place orders in the symbol and timeframe the RVI indicator is displayed in with labels containing commands describing how to handle the signal. Future versions of the ordering layer may add additional functionality to the description string. The label will be given a velvet object number and other constants may be attached to the order as well. Do not alter the constants or there may be unintended consequences. Please be careful.





