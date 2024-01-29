Wave Entry Alerts In Gold

Wave Entry Alerts In Gold is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) symbol.

Key Features:
- Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window.
- Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns.
- Customizable Parameters: Traders can customize the indicator's parameters, including the calculation period, deviation, and backstep for two ZigZag patterns (referred to as ZZS: 1 and ZZS: 2).
- Timeframe Selection: Users can choose the timeframe for which the ZigZag patterns are calculated.
- Alerts: The indicator provides multiple alert options, including visual alerts (arrow signals), box alerts, email alerts, and sound alerts. Traders can enable or disable these alerts based on their preferences.
- Sound File Configuration: Traders can specify sound files for different types of alerts, allowing for a personalized audio notification.

The ZigZag patterns are calculated based on the specified parameters, and arrow signals are generated when significant highs or lows occur. These signals can serve as potential entry or exit points for traders.

It's important for users to understand that the effectiveness of the ZigZag pattern in signaling market reversals may vary, and thorough testing on historical data is recommended before relying on the indicator for live trading.

Traders interested in this indicator or seeking support can find more information on Azad Gorgis's profile on the MQL5 community website: Azad Gorgis MQL5 Profile.

As with any trading indicator, users are advised to exercise caution, perform due diligence, and use risk management strategies when incorporating it into their trading decisions.
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Wave_Entry_Alerts_In_EUR.mq4 is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the (EUR/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Traders
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Wave Entry Alerts Oil is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Oil (XIT/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Traders ca
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GlobalMarketNavigator EA MT4
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Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA, a cutting-edge trading tool designed with the modern trader in mind. Developed by Azad Gorgis and backed by rigorous market analysis, this Expert Advisor is your gateway to navigating the complex terrains of forex, gold, and oil markets with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI
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Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Indicators
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PrecisionMarkets EA
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The PrecisionMarkets EA, crafted by Azad Gorgis and hosted on MQL5, is a sophisticated trading algorithm tailored for the forex, gold, and oil markets. This Expert Advisor stands out for its meticulous integration of technical analysis tools, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, and Moving Averages (MAs), to pinpoint trading opportunities with unmatched precision and efficiency. Key Features of PrecisionMarkets EA: Versatile Market Compatibility: Designed to exc
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Tetiana Borysova
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Tetiana Borysova 2026.02.20 11:20 
 

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