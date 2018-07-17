TSO Adaptive Moving Average

Tmcd Shaheen Hassanali Indicators

The Tmcd is a very smooth oscillator and a good indicator of trend. It has a noise filter built in which shows sideways markets and it can also show the beginning of a trend. It works on any symbol from Forex to commodities as well as crypto currencies. It does not require a change of settings. The default settings are fine. The use of it can be varied and I recommend it is be used in conjunction with other indicators. The indicator is free for use and your review will be appreciated. Join my T