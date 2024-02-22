Created using artificial intelligence, AI, for incorporation of a living organisms visible behavior patterns into trend analysis.



Chaos Theory meets the Moving Average.



The filter feeding Sea Anemone extends its tendrils out into a sea of nutrients to enrich itself.

I wont waste your time with overly long descriptions, the concept is comprehensible on these terms.



Its a customizable period rotating Moving Average that switches between Simple, Exponential, Weighted and Smoothed, on a time input specified by you.

The rotation is Semi Chaotic, randomness injected by the Market itself.



When these MAs are stacked one on top of another, the effect is that of a Sea Anemone filter feeding with its tendrils reaching out into the environment.

The recommended use includes at least 5 moving averages using Fibonacci Numbers as the period designator, from 5 to 377.





