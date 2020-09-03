Trade Stats

Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help.

Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view.

Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.

Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter.

Add your strategy name in the header

Select from various inputs to display.

Know your overall Account Risk and Risk to the individual strategy.

Know your strategy Profit Factor

Know your Recovery Factor























