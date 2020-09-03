Trade Stats

Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help.

Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view.

Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.   

Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter.

Add your strategy name in the header

Select from various inputs to display.

Know your overall Account Risk and Risk to the individual strategy.

Know your strategy Profit Factor

Know your Recovery Factor







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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot   configuration. Slow Sling Shot   configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example   of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline leve
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Scalping, Mean reversion or Position trading strategy Get into an established trend on a pullback in the market. Use the Pinch in the indicator for profit taking. Use the Pinch as a mean reversion strategy, scalping back to a moving average line.  Input Parameters Fast Sling Shot configuration. Slow Sling Shot configuration. Dual Sling Shot configuration. Price line configuration. Trigger zones or levels. Example of Sling Shot trade idea: Price line sets the mood, below the baseline level (50)
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