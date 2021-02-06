DrakonMA
- Indicators
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Mikhail BilanGood afternoon friends! If for some reason you ended up on my profile, then you are in luck) After all, here you will find a good product in the form of an indicator and signals from me.
- Version: 1.0
Moving indicator. It is written so that it doesn't signal when two moving averages cross. Easy to operate. It performed well on European and Asian currencies. Designed for long-term and medium-term types of trading.
Индикатор мувингов. Написан так что даёт сигнал при пересечении двух скользящих. Прост в управлении. Хорошо себя показал на европейских и азиатских валютах. Рассчитан на долгосрочный тип торговли.