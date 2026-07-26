Performance Intelligence Dashboard

Performance Intelligence Dashboard is an account-history dashboard for recent trading performance and change over time.

Key functions:
- Net trading results
- Win rate and trade-count statistics
- Profit factor
- Drawdown monitoring
- Daily performance series
- Rolling-period comparison
- Detailed trade tables
- Clear account-history summary panels

The utility analyzes account history available in MetaTrader 5. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future results. Historical statistics can change with the selected period and data quality; verify the displayed scope before using the analysis for trading decisions.
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4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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