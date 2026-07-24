Session Range Laboratory MT5





Instead of producing entry signals, the utility measures completed session ranges, compares the current range with historical distributions, and presents breakout and follow-through context in a structured five-page dashboard.





MAIN FEATURES

• Live session range with current high, low, total points and ADR share

• Historical distribution with average, P20, median P50 and P80 reference levels

• Breakout and post-breakout follow-through analysis

• Weekday comparison tables and session history

• Visual range charts for fast comparison across completed sessions

• Configurable session UTC time, broker-time offset and lookback depth

• Configurable ADR period, breakout buffer and alert preferences

• Persistent interface settings across chart and terminal restarts

• Clear English interface designed for MetaTrader 5





WORKFLOW

1. Select the session you want to study and confirm the broker-time conversion.

2. Load sufficient M1 history for the chosen symbol.

3. Compare the live range with the historical median and percentile bands.

4. Review the Breakouts and History pages for empirical follow-through context.





IMPORTANT

Session Range Laboratory is an analytical utility. It does not open, modify or close trades and does not predict future price movement. Historical frequencies are descriptive statistics, not guaranteed probabilities. Missing M1 history can exclude incomplete sessions from the calculations.





Compatible with symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5. Results depend on the available broker history and the session settings selected by the user.

Session Range Laboratory is a professional statistical workspace for traders who want to understand how a selected market session behaves before making discretionary decisions.