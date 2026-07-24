Session Range Laboratory MT5

Session Range Laboratory is a professional statistical workspace for traders who want to understand how a selected market session behaves before making discretionary decisions.

Instead of producing entry signals, the utility measures completed session ranges, compares the current range with historical distributions, and presents breakout and follow-through context in a structured five-page dashboard.

MAIN FEATURES
• Live session range with current high, low, total points and ADR share
• Historical distribution with average, P20, median P50 and P80 reference levels
• Breakout and post-breakout follow-through analysis
• Weekday comparison tables and session history
• Visual range charts for fast comparison across completed sessions
• Configurable session UTC time, broker-time offset and lookback depth
• Configurable ADR period, breakout buffer and alert preferences
• Persistent interface settings across chart and terminal restarts
• Clear English interface designed for MetaTrader 5

WORKFLOW
1. Select the session you want to study and confirm the broker-time conversion.
2. Load sufficient M1 history for the chosen symbol.
3. Compare the live range with the historical median and percentile bands.
4. Review the Breakouts and History pages for empirical follow-through context.

IMPORTANT
Session Range Laboratory is an analytical utility. It does not open, modify or close trades and does not predict future price movement. Historical frequencies are descriptive statistics, not guaranteed probabilities. Missing M1 history can exclude incomplete sessions from the calculations.

Compatible with symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5. Results depend on the available broker history and the session settings selected by the user.
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Global Session Map MT5
Gai Li Zhou
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Global Session Map turns one MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear session workspace. It shows which major trading sessions are active in broker time, when the next transition occurs, and where session overlaps appear. The panel is designed for discretionary traders who need reliable time context without entry signals or profit claims. Session windows and display preferences are configurable and remain available after chart or terminal restarts. Main functions • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York s
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Volatility Regime Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
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Volatility Regime Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for classifying current volatility with transparent, measurable context. It combines ATR, recent bar-range statistics and historical percentiles to show whether the market is compressed, normal or expanding without generating entry signals. MAIN FEATURES • ATR and recent range context • Historical volatility percentile state • Compression, normal and expansion classification • Historical regime table • Transparent thresholds and
Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner is a professional MetaTrader 5 market-watch dashboard that ranks symbols using transparent trend, volatility, spread and session components. It helps traders compare multiple instruments from one screen without presenting opaque or guaranteed trade signals. MAIN FEATURES • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe market rows • Separate trend, volatility, spread and session component scores • Configurable filters and transparent ranking logic • Fast chart-open action for
Trade Condition Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Trade Condition Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 preflight dashboard for checking a hypothetical market or pending order before execution. It brings broker permissions, symbol constraints, margin estimates and stop geometry into one transparent inspection workflow. MAIN FEATURES • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels • Trading-permission and session checks • Current spread, quote freshness and volume validation • Stops Level and Freeze Level compliance checks • Supported or
Execution Quality Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Execution Quality Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility for measuring and reviewing order-execution conditions. It records requested and filled prices, spread, slippage, return codes and a practical latency proxy so execution quality can be examined with consistent evidence. MAIN FEATURES • Requested-price versus filled-price comparison • Spread and slippage measurement • Execution latency proxy and return-code history • Percentile and distribution summaries • Aggregation by broker, se
EA Risk Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
EA Risk Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for reviewing the live risk created by Expert Advisors and open positions. It groups exposure by Magic Number and strategy context, highlights missing protection and presents account-level concentration in a transparent operational view. MAIN FEATURES • Position and EA grouping by Magic Number • Stop Loss validity and uncovered-exposure checks • Strategy-level risk and position summaries • Symbol and directional concentration analysis •
Broker Environment Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Broker Environment Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 compatibility and diagnostics utility for examining the current terminal, account and symbol environment. It presents trading permissions, quote conditions, contract settings and supported execution capabilities in a clear technical dashboard. MAIN FEATURES • Terminal connection and trading-permission flags • Quote freshness and current spread inspection • Trading-session availability • Contract size, tick size and tick value details •
Session Breakout Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Experts
Session Breakout Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a defined session-range breakout workflow with OCO pending orders. The strategy, risk gates and lifecycle states are visible in a professional dashboard, while automatic entry is disabled by default. MAIN FEATURES • Configurable session range construction • Guarded manual arming before order placement • Broker-aware pending-order validation • OCO sibling cancellation after one side activates • Spread, permiss
Price Action Order Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
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Price Action Order Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a user-defined price-action zone as a controlled one-shot workflow. The zone remains adjustable on the chart, while candidate detection, manual arming and order management are shown through an explicit professional dashboard. MAIN FEATURES • Draggable price-action zone • Transparent candidate and qualification phase • Manual arming before execution • Broker-aware order validation and safety gates • One-shot
Prop Challenge Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Experts
Prop Challenge Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines rules-based execution with prop-style account protection gates. Daily and total loss limits, progress context, session controls and explicit arming states are presented in a professional operational dashboard. Automatic entry is disabled by default. MAIN FEATURES • Daily-loss and total-loss protection gates • Target and progress context • Configurable session and blackout filters • Spread, quote and trading-per
ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor
Gai Li Zhou
Experts
ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for deterministic XAUUSD execution with transparent market-state evidence, adaptive risk controls, managed exits and an auditable seven-page dashboard. It does not use martingale, grid recovery or averaging down. The interface supports English and Simplified Chinese. STRATEGY FAMILIES • Expansion breakout with closed-bar range confirmation • Controlled pullback into the prevailing value zone • Optional range rejection with volatili
Prop Challenge Command Center
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Prop Challenge Command Center is an account-control dashboard for monitoring prop-style daily and overall loss rules, target progress, minimum trading days, consistency, open risk and account state. Key functions: - Configurable rule profiles - Persisted daily and peak-equity baselines - Daily and overall drawdown monitoring - Profit-target and minimum-day progress - Consistency and exposure views - Warning ladder with guarded lock, reset and flatten controls - Event history for operational rev
Daily Drawdown Guardian
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Daily Drawdown Guardian is a focused daily-loss monitor with balance, equity and trailing reference modes. Key functions: - Broker-time daily rollover - Configurable warning thresholds - Persisted daily baseline - Symbol and Magic Number scope - Pending-order cancellation - Optional scoped position flattening - Guarded manual unlock and baseline reset - Event history for operational review This product monitors and enforces limits configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals or gu
Portfolio Risk Sentinel
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Portfolio Risk Sentinel is a portfolio risk dashboard for stop-defined exposure across symbols and strategies. Key functions: - Total and remaining portfolio risk - Concentration monitoring - Uncovered-position detection - Pending-order risk - Strategy grouping - ATR-based stress view - Guarded mitigation controls Positions without usable stop-loss levels are clearly reported as undefined risk. The product is a monitoring and risk-control utility; it does not provide entry signals or guarantee
Currency Exposure Matrix
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Currency Exposure Matrix is a currency-level exposure dashboard derived from current open positions. Key functions: - Gross and net currency exposure - Long and short decomposition - Deposit-currency conversion - Concentration warnings - Transparent handling when conversion symbols are unavailable The utility helps users understand aggregated currency exposure across their portfolio. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Review broker symbol
Position Risk Architect
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Position Risk Architect is a visual trade-planning utility with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels. Key functions: - Risk-based volume calculation - Margin preview - Reward-to-risk target planning - Persisted chart geometry - Broker stop-level and volume validation - Guarded order execution Trading is disabled by default and must be deliberately enabled by the user. The product does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify all levels, calculated volume
Equity Lock Manager
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Equity Lock Manager is an equity and high-water-mark protection utility. Key functions: - Initial-equity and peak-equity reference modes - Configurable arming thresholds - Clear lock and breach states - Scoped pending-order cancellation - Optional full or partial position close - Persisted recovery state - Confirmed baseline reset controls The utility enforces protection settings configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. T
Trading Rules Enforcer
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Trading Rules Enforcer is a deterministic account-discipline monitor for trade-count, loss, time and exposure rules. Key functions: - Clear rule status dashboard - Trading-session restrictions - Overtrading controls - Symbol and Magic Number scope - Daily loss and exposure monitoring - Clear blocking reasons - Operational event history The utility enforces rules configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all rule comb
Multi Strategy Risk Allocator
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Multi Strategy Risk Allocator is a strategy-budget dashboard organized by Magic Number and configured risk allocation. Key functions: - Per-strategy risk usage and remaining budget - Allocation comparison across multiple strategies - Runtime enable and disable state - Persistent strategy toggles - Exportable allocation snapshots - Clear dashboard for portfolio-level risk oversight The utility helps monitor and coordinate risk budgets configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals,
Precision Trade Console
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Precision Trade Console is a visual execution and staged-management console with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels. Key functions: - Market, limit and stop order modes - Percentage, cash and fixed-lot position sizing - Margin and spread safety gates - Three staged take-profit levels and partial exits - Breakeven management - Fixed-distance or ATR-based trailing stops - Persistent trade plans - Optional keyboard workflow - Timed confirmation for order placement and bulk-close ac
Advanced Position Manager
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Advanced Position Manager is a ticket-aware utility for managing existing positions. Key functions: - Selected ticket, current symbol, Magic Number and all-position scopes - Breakeven management - Partial-close controls - Fixed-distance, ATR-based and previous-bar trailing stops - Close By support for hedging accounts - Guarded bulk-close operations - Optional keyboard workflow - Clear position and action status display Trade actions are disabled by default. The utility manages positions accor
Pending Order Architect
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Pending Order Architect is a visual pending-order planner for ladder structures and OCO workflows. Key functions: - Draggable base-price and stop-loss lines - Equal-risk distribution across pending orders - Broker capability and symbol-rule checks - Live pending-order inventory - Optional sibling cancellation for OCO workflows - Guarded order placement and cancellation - Optional keyboard workflow - Clear planning and order-status panels Order placement is disabled by default. The utility subm
Basket Trade Commander
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Basket Trade Commander is a multi-leg basket planner with leg-level risk and runtime control. Key functions: - Configurable symbols, directions and allocation weights - Per-leg and basket-level volume checks - Margin and symbol-rule validation - Persistent enable and disable toggles for each leg - Guarded basket execution - Scoped unwind controls - Clear basket composition and status display Trade execution is disabled by default. The utility submits and manages basket instructions configured
Session Trade Controller
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Session Trade Controller is a broker-time session and trade-permission controller. Key functions: - User-configured trading windows - Live countdown to the next session change - Weekday permission rules - Clear open, closed and transition states - Position and pending-order visibility - Explicit reasons when trading is outside the permitted schedule - Dashboard view based on broker server time The utility monitors and applies time permissions configured by the user. It does not generate entry
Local Trade Synchronizer
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Local Trade Synchronizer is a local-terminal snapshot and recovery synchronizer for terminals on the same machine or in a shared local-file environment. Key functions: - Master and follower operating modes - Prefix and suffix symbol mapping - Configurable volume scaling - Atomic local snapshots - Snapshot freshness checks - Deterministic queue reconstruction - Rejection of malformed or stale snapshots - Clear synchronization and recovery status The utility synchronizes user-configured trade st
Performance Intelligence Dashboard
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Performance Intelligence Dashboard is an account-history dashboard for recent trading performance and change over time. Key functions: - Net trading results - Win rate and trade-count statistics - Profit factor - Drawdown monitoring - Daily performance series - Rolling-period comparison - Detailed trade tables - Clear account-history summary panels The utility analyzes account history available in MetaTrader 5. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future re
Trade Excursion Laboratory
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Trade Excursion Laboratory is an excursion-analysis utility for completed trades, including maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion reconstruction. Key functions: - Maximum adverse excursion reconstruction - Maximum favorable excursion reconstruction - Trade-efficiency metrics - Excursion distribution views - Detailed completed-trade inspection - CSV export for further analysis - Clear account-history scope and processing status Accuracy depends on the historical bars availab
Session Performance Analytics
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Session Performance Analytics is a completed-trade analysis utility grouped by user-configured market sessions. Key functions: - Completed-trade counts by session - Session win rate - Net result by session - Excursion statistics - Comparative session tables - Explicit time-boundary configuration - Clear account-history and session scope The utility analyzes completed trades using the configured session boundaries and available account history. It does not generate entry signals, predict market
Strategy Attribution Matrix
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Strategy Attribution Matrix is a performance and relationship view grouped by Magic Number or comment prefix. Key functions: - Strategy-level trading results - Contribution analysis - Drawdown by strategy group - Correlation estimates between selected groups - Detailed selected-group trade view - Magic Number and comment-prefix grouping - Clear account-history scope and status The utility analyzes available account history. Correlation estimates and attribution results depend on data completen
Trading Discipline Journal
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Trading Discipline Journal is an editable on-chart journal linked to account trades. Key functions: - Setup classification - Emotion and context fields - Custom tags and notes - Rule-adherence score - Journal search and filtering - Screenshot-reference field - Reversible CSV persistence for special characters - Clear trade-linked journal records The utility records and organizes information entered by the user. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading
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