Volatility Regime Monitor MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• ATR and recent range context

• Historical volatility percentile state

• Compression, normal and expansion classification

• Historical regime table

• Transparent thresholds and calculation view

• Multi-page professional dashboard

• Persistent display settings





Use the monitor to compare the current environment with its own history before applying a discretionary strategy. The utility does not open, modify or close trades and does not predict future price movement. Historical classifications are descriptive, not profit guarantees. Results depend on the symbol, timeframe and available broker history.

Volatility Regime Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for classifying current volatility with transparent, measurable context. It combines ATR, recent bar-range statistics and historical percentiles to show whether the market is compressed, normal or expanding without generating entry signals.