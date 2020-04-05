ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor

ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for deterministic XAUUSD execution with transparent market-state evidence, adaptive risk controls, managed exits and an auditable seven-page dashboard. It does not use martingale, grid recovery or averaging down. The interface supports English and Simplified Chinese.

STRATEGY FAMILIES
• Expansion breakout with closed-bar range confirmation
• Controlled pullback into the prevailing value zone
• Optional range rejection with volatility-envelope and available-room checks
• Trend, balanced-range, volatility-shock and data/liquidity-lock classification
• Visible ADX, ATR and liquidity evidence behind each regime

RISK AND ACCOUNT PROTECTION
• Account-currency risk sizing from actual stop distance
• Structural stop with ATR minimum
• Daily, weekly and peak-equity loss protection
• Consecutive-loss cooldown and daily trade limits
• Configurable server-time sessions and Friday risk reduction
• Symbol, volume, stop, filling, margin and permission preflight
• Manual blackout schedule and optional high-impact USD calendar filter
• Persistent emergency kill switch

POSITION MANAGEMENT
• Fixed target in initial R
• One-time partial reduction
• Break-even transition and ATR trailing
• Maximum-bars time stop and optional session-end close
• Restart-safe lifecycle persistence for hedging and netting accounts

SEVEN-PAGE CONTROL CENTER
Command, Regime, Strategy, Risk, Execution, Validation and Audit pages provide clear operational state, broker contract rules, current owned position, last request result and calendar status. An append-only CSV retains decision and execution evidence.

The master trading input is disabled by default and chart arming is required. This product does not guarantee trading results. Historical tests and examples do not predict future performance. Broker costs, liquidity and execution differ. Test the complete workflow on a demo account and verify the intended broker environment before live use.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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