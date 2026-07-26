



Key functions:

- Configurable rule profiles

- Persisted daily and peak-equity baselines

- Daily and overall drawdown monitoring

- Profit-target and minimum-day progress

- Consistency and exposure views

- Warning ladder with guarded lock, reset and flatten controls

- Event history for operational review





The product monitors and enforces rules configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals and does not guarantee trading results. Test all settings on a demo account before live use.

Prop Challenge Command Center is an account-control dashboard for monitoring prop-style daily and overall loss rules, target progress, minimum trading days, consistency, open risk and account state.