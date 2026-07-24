Trade Condition Inspector MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

• Trading-permission and session checks

• Current spread, quote freshness and volume validation

• Stops Level and Freeze Level compliance checks

• Supported order and filling-mode inspection

• Estimated margin and free-margin impact

• What-if alternatives for invalid conditions

• Exportable gate report for review or audit





The inspector is designed to reveal execution constraints before an order is sent. It does not place, modify or close trades and does not predict market direction. Margin values are estimates based on the current account, symbol settings and broker data. Always confirm final order details in the trading terminal.

Trade Condition Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 preflight dashboard for checking a hypothetical market or pending order before execution. It brings broker permissions, symbol constraints, margin estimates and stop geometry into one transparent inspection workflow.