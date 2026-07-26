Session Performance Analytics
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Session Performance Analytics is a completed-trade analysis utility grouped by user-configured market sessions.
Key functions:
- Completed-trade counts by session
- Session win rate
- Net result by session
- Excursion statistics
- Comparative session tables
- Explicit time-boundary configuration
- Clear account-history and session scope
The utility analyzes completed trades using the configured session boundaries and available account history. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future results. Confirm broker server time, daylight-saving changes and historical-data completeness before interpreting the comparisons.