Price Action Order Executor MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Draggable price-action zone

• Transparent candidate and qualification phase

• Manual arming before execution

• Broker-aware order validation and safety gates

• One-shot lifecycle with persisted rearm state

• Break-even management and ATR-based trailing

• One-time partial exit

• Multi-page strategy, risk, execution and audit views





This EA automates execution around a zone defined by the user. It does not claim that a price-action pattern will be profitable and it does not remove trading risk. Backtest and demo-test the selected symbol, timeframe, zone rules and risk settings before live use. Broker execution and market conditions can affect results.

Price Action Order Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a user-defined price-action zone as a controlled one-shot workflow. The zone remains adjustable on the chart, while candidate detection, manual arming and order management are shown through an explicit professional dashboard.