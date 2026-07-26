Local Trade Synchronizer
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Local Trade Synchronizer is a local-terminal snapshot and recovery synchronizer for terminals on the same machine or in a shared local-file environment.
Key functions:
- Master and follower operating modes
- Prefix and suffix symbol mapping
- Configurable volume scaling
- Atomic local snapshots
- Snapshot freshness checks
- Deterministic queue reconstruction
- Rejection of malformed or stale snapshots
- Clear synchronization and recovery status
The utility synchronizes user-configured trade state through local files. It does not provide a remote cloud service, generate entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test mapping, scaling, file permissions and recovery behavior across demo terminals before live use.