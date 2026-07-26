



Key functions:

- Net trading results

- Win rate and trade-count statistics

- Profit factor

- Drawdown monitoring

- Daily performance series

- Rolling-period comparison

- Detailed trade tables

- Clear account-history summary panels





The utility analyzes account history available in MetaTrader 5. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future results. Historical statistics can change with the selected period and data quality; verify the displayed scope before using the analysis for trading decisions.

Performance Intelligence Dashboard is an account-history dashboard for recent trading performance and change over time.