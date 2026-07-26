



Key functions:

- Configurable symbols, directions and allocation weights

- Per-leg and basket-level volume checks

- Margin and symbol-rule validation

- Persistent enable and disable toggles for each leg

- Guarded basket execution

- Scoped unwind controls

- Clear basket composition and status display





Trade execution is disabled by default. The utility submits and manages basket instructions configured by the user; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test symbol combinations, weights, margin requirements and unwind behavior on a demo account before live use.

Basket Trade Commander is a multi-leg basket planner with leg-level risk and runtime control.