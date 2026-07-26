Basket Trade Commander
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Basket Trade Commander is a multi-leg basket planner with leg-level risk and runtime control.
Key functions:
- Configurable symbols, directions and allocation weights
- Per-leg and basket-level volume checks
- Margin and symbol-rule validation
- Persistent enable and disable toggles for each leg
- Guarded basket execution
- Scoped unwind controls
- Clear basket composition and status display
Trade execution is disabled by default. The utility submits and manages basket instructions configured by the user; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test symbol combinations, weights, margin requirements and unwind behavior on a demo account before live use.