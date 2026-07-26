Trade Excursion Laboratory
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Trade Excursion Laboratory is an excursion-analysis utility for completed trades, including maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion reconstruction.
Key functions:
- Maximum adverse excursion reconstruction
- Maximum favorable excursion reconstruction
- Trade-efficiency metrics
- Excursion distribution views
- Detailed completed-trade inspection
- CSV export for further analysis
- Clear account-history scope and processing status
Accuracy depends on the historical bars available in MetaTrader 5. The utility analyzes past trades; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future results. Verify history completeness and the selected period before using the statistics for trading decisions.