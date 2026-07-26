Daily Drawdown Guardian
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Daily Drawdown Guardian is a focused daily-loss monitor with balance, equity and trailing reference modes.
Key functions:
- Broker-time daily rollover
- Configurable warning thresholds
- Persisted daily baseline
- Symbol and Magic Number scope
- Pending-order cancellation
- Optional scoped position flattening
- Guarded manual unlock and baseline reset
- Event history for operational review
This product monitors and enforces limits configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test all controls on a demo account before live use.