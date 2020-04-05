Prop Challenge Executor MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Daily-loss and total-loss protection gates

• Target and progress context

• Configurable session and blackout filters

• Spread, quote and trading-permission checks

• Normal and recovery risk modes with explicit limits

• Guarded manual arming before execution

• Emergency kill switch

• Persistent lifecycle and protection state

• Multi-page strategy, risk, execution, validation and audit views





This EA is an independent risk-and-execution tool and is not affiliated with or approved by any proprietary trading firm. Firm rules differ and may change; users must configure and verify limits for their own account. The EA cannot guarantee passing a challenge, prevent every loss or ensure profitability. Test thoroughly before live use.

Prop Challenge Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines rules-based execution with prop-style account protection gates. Daily and total loss limits, progress context, session controls and explicit arming states are presented in a professional operational dashboard. Automatic entry is disabled by default.