Advanced Position Manager
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
Advanced Position Manager is a ticket-aware utility for managing existing positions.
Key functions:
- Selected ticket, current symbol, Magic Number and all-position scopes
- Breakeven management
- Partial-close controls
- Fixed-distance, ATR-based and previous-bar trailing stops
- Close By support for hedging accounts
- Guarded bulk-close operations
- Optional keyboard workflow
- Clear position and action status display
Trade actions are disabled by default. The utility manages positions according to user-configured instructions; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test every management rule and account mode on a demo account before live use.