Session Breakout Executor MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Configurable session range construction

• Guarded manual arming before order placement

• Broker-aware pending-order validation

• OCO sibling cancellation after one side activates

• Spread, permission and session safety checks

• Break-even management and ATR-based trailing

• One-time partial exit

• Persistent lifecycle and recovery state

• Multi-page monitoring, risk and audit dashboard





This EA automates the execution of a rules-based breakout plan; it does not guarantee that breakouts will succeed or that trading will be profitable. Backtest and demo-test the selected symbol, timeframe and settings before live use. Trading involves risk, and broker conditions can materially affect execution and results.

Session Breakout Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a defined session-range breakout workflow with OCO pending orders. The strategy, risk gates and lifecycle states are visible in a professional dashboard, while automatic entry is disabled by default.