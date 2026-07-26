



Key functions:

- Draggable base-price and stop-loss lines

- Equal-risk distribution across pending orders

- Broker capability and symbol-rule checks

- Live pending-order inventory

- Optional sibling cancellation for OCO workflows

- Guarded order placement and cancellation

- Optional keyboard workflow

- Clear planning and order-status panels





Order placement is disabled by default. The utility submits instructions configured by the user; it does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify order types, distances, volume limits and OCO behavior on a demo account before live use.

Pending Order Architect is a visual pending-order planner for ladder structures and OCO workflows.