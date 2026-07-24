EA Risk Inspector MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Position and EA grouping by Magic Number

• Stop Loss validity and uncovered-exposure checks

• Strategy-level risk and position summaries

• Symbol and directional concentration analysis

• Account-wide exposure totals

• Exception lists for missing or invalid protection

• Clear audit pages and persistent display settings

• Read-only monitoring without trade intervention





Use the inspector to understand how automated and manual positions contribute to current account exposure. It does not open, modify or close trades and does not guarantee protection against losses. Calculations depend on current broker quotes, contract specifications, account currency and available position data.

EA Risk Inspector is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for reviewing the live risk created by Expert Advisors and open positions. It groups exposure by Magic Number and strategy context, highlights missing protection and presents account-level concentration in a transparent operational view.